The Alfred Shrubb memorial cross country was held at Slinfold between the years 2010 to 2016 but was halted due to proposed development on the course.

But on Sunday, September 15, Horsham Joggers are resurrecting the race – which will be a 10k trail event based at Slinfold cricket club. There will also be three children’s races within the cricket ground.

Shrubb was born in Hayes Lane, Slinfold in 1879 to farm worker William and mother Harriet. As the family expanded William moved them to Trafalgar Road, Horsham.

Alf was naturally a fit wiry young man who loved the great outdoors and on leaving school worked as a carpenter assisting in the construction of Christ Hospital School.

Alfred Shrubb - something of a one-off athlete | Archive picture supplied by race organisers

One summer’s evening in 1899, 19 year old Alf was standing in his working clothes and boots in the front garden in Trafalgar road when he saw Fred Spencer the captain of Horsham blue star harriers running in the road. Spencer explained that he was chasing a horse drawn fire appliance to a fire in Southwater and invited Shrubb to join him. They both chased the firefighters to the scene and later ran back to Horsham. Spencer was so impressed with Shrubb’s fitness he invited him to join the club.

This proved to be the start of his dramatic rise to worldwide fame. He quickly became county and national cross country champion and was soon recruited by the large South London Harriers club. He soon proved to unbeatable both on the track and cross country and was referred to by the press as ‘The Little Wonder’.

On November 5, 1904 at Ibrox Stadium Glasgow Shrubb broke 7 world records in one race, he simply kept on running around the track for an hour and bettered all know world records on the way. At the age of 25 he was invited to take the six weeks sea journey to race in Australia and New Zealand thus becoming the first international superstar.

On his return to the UK he was banned from amateur athletics as it was considered that he was receiving more financial assistance than amateur rules allowed. Shrubb then turned to professional racing and once again ran out of any credible opposition, causing him to run against relay teams and even horses.

An earlier running of the Alfred Shrubb race - which is to be revived in Slinfold next month (September) | Picture supplied by race organisers

During this time he became the proprietor of a tobacconist at 61 West Street, Horsham, one of seven such shops in the town during that era. Having run out of opposition in the UK he turned to conquer the USA and Canada and triumphed in many races but again found it difficult to to find runners willing to take the challenge and once again was forced to race relay teams and horses.

Shrubb did turn his attention to marathon running but although he was unbeatable up to 15 miles, 26 proved a journey too far. When his competitive days were over he successfully coached the Harvard University athletics team followed by coaching the Oxford University team for seven years. On his retirement to Bowmanville, Canada he took up a position as manager of a cereal mill that included a children’s zoo and tourist camp.

Shrubb enjoyed racing in his hometown and on each occasion that he returned the world famous athlete would attract many thousands of townsfolk to the grass track situated at Horsham Cricket Club. On one such Bank Holiday event in 1905 he broke the five-mile world grass track record in front of 3,700 home supporters.

He had always planned that his last race would be at the same venue, and on Saturday, August 19, 1919 he entertained a crowd of 2,300 admirers by racing a horse drawn buggy over five miles, but at the twilight of his career the horse names Kitty M won at ease as he was not the runner that had been discovered in the town 20 years before.

Following complications following a fall in his bath he died at the age of 81 on StGeorge’s day, which was appropriate for such a patriot.

Until the publication of the book ‘The Little Wonder’ Shrubb feats and fame were largely forgotten in this country.

He is remembered in the area with an inscribed paving slab outside 61 West Street, a small collection of his memorabilia at Horsham museum, and on the Slinfold village street signs.

The indoor sprint track at Broadbridge Heath was named after him but this is no longer used for running events.

Amusingly at the age of 73 his amateur status was reinstated by the Athletics Association and he was inducted into the England Athletics hall of fame in Birmingham in 2009. There have been several calls for a statue or similar monument within the town or a road named after him as in the town of Bowmanville Canada but such requests have been unanswered.

For this year’s memorial race, each adult competitor will receive a replica medal like the one that Shrubb won for breaking the three world mile grass record in 1902.

Entry to the race is via https://alfredshrubb10k.eventrac.co.uk/e/alf-shrubb-memorial-10k-11671