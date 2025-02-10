Four Collyer’s students took a trip to Newbury Showground in Berkshire to represent Sussex at the South East Schools’ inter-county cross country finals.

After qualifying at the Sussex county championships two weeks earlier, students Finlay Blythe, Zoe Neal, Thomas Wood and Skaidra Valmantaite competed in the senior category. The women had to tackle a 3.6km course, the men a 6km route.

In the women's race, both Skaidra and Zoe proudly represented their county. After replacing her familiar aquatic setting with the mud for the second time this year, Skaidra commented on her first experience of the Newbury course: “Conditions were good, but the race was quite tactical, making it tough to pace. Well done to everyone.”

Team Bodyworks triathlete Finlay Blythe excelled, finishing 18th overall, and was the first Sussex runner across the line. This outstanding performance secured his place at English Schools in March, where he will be joining fellow Collyer’s student Stephanie Shaw, who automatically qualified for the race at the county championships.

Finlay said: “Pleased to have qualified for nationals after a tough race. Happy to have been able to lift the pace at the end and finish first from Sussex.”

On the same start line was Thomas Wood who, after a strong performance, said: “I thought the race was tough, but I did my best and felt like I finished really well. All the Sussex runners dealt with a quick pace well.”

Collyer’s Head of Sport Academy, John Burroughs, was thrilled with the success: “These elite athletes are an absolute credit to Collyer’s sport!”