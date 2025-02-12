West Worthing Club has been recognised for its outstanding contribution to the sport of padel, winning the Padel Award at the Tennis Sussex Awards 2025.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) Awards celebrate the achievements and dedication of individuals and organisations in both tennis and padel across the county.

This year, West Worthing Club was honoured for its impact in introducing and diversifying padel in Sussex, helping to grow one of the world’s fastest-growing sports.

William Naunton, Chairman of West Worthing Club, expressed his pride in receiving the award: “Being recognised as one of the best padel facilities in Sussex, with a thriving and inclusive community programme, is a huge achievement for our club.

Club directors (left to right) Colin Sweeney, Carole Naunton, and William Naunton receiving the Padel Award at the LTA Tennis Sussex Awards

"This success is thanks to our incredible team of volunteers, who have worked tirelessly to create not just an outstanding facility, but one that truly engages with and enriches our local community.”

Padel has been hailed as one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide, and the UK is no exception. In just a few years, the number of courts has surged from 60 in 2020 to over 500 today.

Originating in Mexico in the 1960s, padel is a dynamic sport that blends elements of tennis and squash. Played on a smaller, enclosed court, it features glass walls and a wire fence, allowing for exciting rebound shots. Players use a solid bat and low-pressure tennis balls, with a scoring system similar to traditional tennis. The game’s fast pace, easy learning curve, and social nature make it appealing to players of all ages and abilities.

Jem Lee, West Worthing Club’s Sports Development Manager highlighted why padel is growing so quickly: “Padel is fun, easy to learn and highly social, it’s a fantastic sport for all ages and abilities.”

The West Worthing Club padel courts in action.

West Worthing Club’s two covered padel courts opened in November 2023, marking a major milestone for the sport in the region. To celebrate, television presenter, two-time Olympian and padel enthusiast Aimee Fuller joined LTA President Sandi Proctor and several Sussex and GB padel players for an inaugural match.

Since its launch, the club has delivered a variety of community programs and tasters designed to give everyone the opportunity to try and play this new and dynamic sport. These offerings include free taster sessions, community coaching, social events, and competitive tournaments.

Beyond growing the sport, the club has also prioritised sustainability. The UK-designed and manufactured padel courts and canopies feature energy-efficient, automated lighting, while social areas are furnished with eco-friendly, recycled products—a testament to the club’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

As West Worthing Club approaches its 140th anniversary in 2026, it remains a premier destination for tennis, padel, and squash in Sussex and the South of England. Set within an eight-acre site at Titnore Way, Worthing, it is the only venue in West Sussex with national-grade grass tennis courts.

For those eager to try padel, West Worthing Club is the perfect place to start. Visit wwc.org.uk/padel to book a free taster session, coaching, or court hire and discover why this sport is taking the world by storm.