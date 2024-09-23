Westfield Bowls Club win Rother Bowls League
Westfield Bowls Club have won this year's Rother Bowls League
Captain Ted Dodds was awarded the Rother League Trophy, on behalf of Westfield Bowls Club, on Saturday.
Captain Ted Dodds was awarded the Rother League Trophy, on behalf of Westfield Bowls Club, on Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.