Westfield Bowls Club win Rother Bowls League

By Mark George
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 09:13 BST
Rother League Champions 2024.
Westfield Bowls Club have won this year's Rother Bowls League

Captain Ted Dodds was awarded the Rother League Trophy, on behalf of Westfield Bowls Club, on Saturday.

