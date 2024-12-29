Westfield trail race a great success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fifty runners enjoyed the inaugural Westfield Trail race 7.50kms on a misty Sunday afternoon, led home by cross country specialist Graeme McIntosh from Wadhurst Runners who made light work of the sticky, and in places boggy, conditions in a fast time of 30.31.

However he was pushed hard most of the way by runner-up Jack Davies (30.48) and 3rd placed Alfie Webb (31.17).

First lady finisher was Caroline Williams in 41.28, followed in closely by Sabrina Holt (42.09) and Run Club Bexhill's Hannah Eyre-Weeks (44.48).

The very scenic race, which attracted a nice mix of club and non-club runners as well as many local Westfield residents, followed the 1066 Country Walk path from Westfield for the first 3k, going right past the Bayeux Tapestry inspired Farbanks Henge sculptures.

Ladies runner-up Sabrina Holt

The route then continued as far as Little Maxfield, before returning across country through Great Maxfield to finish on the track opposite The Plough. Runners enjoyed tea and cake afterwards at Westfield Community Hall.1066

Trail Series co-organiser Will Withecombe said: "The feedback from the runners was very encouraging, and we would especially like to thank all our marshals, as well as the farmers and landowners en route who were very accommodating."

Ten races are planned in 2025, starting with the Winchelsea Beach 10k trail race on Sunday, January 26. Please contact [email protected] for further details.