The scenic but challenging 7.5k route gave runners some fantastic views, going out past the Farbanks Henge sculptures on the 1066 Country Walk path, before returning via the picturesque hamlets of Little and Great Maxfield.

The race, which attracted a nice mix of club and non-club runners as well as some Westfield residents, was won by Hastings AC's Jeremy Henwood in a stunning time of 28.06.

He was pushed hard most of the way round by 19-year-old Finley Dorling-Parkes (winner of the recent Bewl 5-mile race) in 28.54 with Westfield resident Jack Davies a very creditable 3rd in 30.16.

There was an excellent run by ladies’ winner, 21-year-old Lauren Ford representing Washlands Women's Runners in Staffordshire, in 41.03, with Abby-Beth Davies 2nd in 45.51 and Lucy Graham 3rd in 49.28.

The 1066 Trail Series co-organiser Will Withecombe said: "We received great feedback from the runners who loved the beautiful course. We'd especially like to thank our volunteers, all the local farmers and landowners for their co-operation, and Westfield Community Hall where runners enjoyed tea and cake afterwards!"

Five more events are planned for 2025, with the Firle 5k handicap trail race next up on August 17. See www.1066trailraces.co.uk

