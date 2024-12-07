Crawley youngster Leland Weston is a double double champion in the Brazilian ju jitsu world.

Last year Weston came close to winning the elite world championships – this year the 12-year-old has done it, in both gi and no-gi classes, something he has been trying to achieve since he was five. Not only that, he competed in the elite European championships and won both gi and no-gi classes in that event too.

Weston, who lives in Bewbush and trains at the SWBJJ Horsham mixed martial arts academy, fought wrestlers and MMA fighters from all over on his way to the 12-13-year-old titles at finals in Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

At the worlds, he had five fights, submitting all his opponents, four of them in under a minute. The final itself was a tough fight but Leland submitted his opponent with an arm-bar to see out his bracket. He also won all his fights at the Euros by submission.

Leland Weston after his world championship win

It all means Weston is now the current 2024 elite world and European champion for his age group.

Dad Sonny said: “He has trained hard for this, putting in the practice six days a week.”

Weston supports the Reorg charity when competing. Reorg are a charity who support veterans, military personnel and frontline emergency workers.