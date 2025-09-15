What a difference a week makes....

Chichester 26 - 41 Millbrook

On a bright afternoon, with a strong wind gusting off the Solent, Chichester welcomed Millbrook to Oaklands Park on Saturday. Blues made 3 changes to the team that scored 8 tries against Portsmouth, last time out, with Owen Tucker joining the forwards, Tom Mahon making his debut in the backs and Josh Cameron on the bench.

With much anticipation amongst their supporters, Chichester kicked off up the slope with the cross wind against their backs. Despite a poor kick off, and conceding 3 quick penalties, Blues wrestled back the advantage and their first foray into Millbrook’s half saw an offload to Thompson, for a nailed on try, adjudged forward. They continued to pressure the visitor’s defence on the try line but when awarded a penalty opted for a lineout rather than a kick at goal. Millbrook stole the ball and moved it down the pitch where the centres combined for a try. Conversion missed. 0 - 5 after 11 minutes. Chichester were awarded a try on the 10 metre line with Gareth Davies’s missed pass to Luca Fleming stretching the visitor’s defence for Jaimie Kinninmont to step the last defender and score on 15 minutes. Conversion missed. 5 - 5. From the restart Blues were awarded a penalty 30 metres out but the kick to touch went long. From the subsequent scrum Millbrook’s centres combined again to run the ball down the pitch and score. Conversion missed. 5 - 10. Chichester were under the cosh for the next 10 minutes and the decision to run the ball out of the in goal area gifted Millbrook a try on the half hour. Converted. 5 - 17. With 3 minutes left Blues attacked from the halfway line, moving the ball across the pitch. Rory Dowding changed the direction of play passing to Tyrese Makasi who beat 2 defenders to score near the posts. Converted by Dowding. 12 - 19. From the restart, a Chichester infringement saw Millbrook kick for the corner and then score from the lineout drive. Conversion missed. 12 - 24.

Half time and Blues still in the game.

Ethan Etherington taking the ball into contact.

It only took Chichester 5 minutes to narrow the deficit when a show and go by Davies, on halfway, saw him pass to Fleming on the 22 metre line and then receive the ball back to score under the posts. Converted by Dowding. 19 - 24. Despite a couple of visits to the red zone Blues were unable to capitalise and Millbrook crossed the whitewash on 58 minutes. Conversion missed. 19 - 29. From the restart Chichester recovered the ball which was spun out long to Ethan Etherington on the wing who got within 8 metres of the line. The ball was recycled to Makasi who crashed over but the ball was deemed to have been knocked on in the grounding. For the next quarter of an hour play see-sawed from one end of the pitch to the other, punctuated by handling errors and infringements. With less than 10 minutes left, a Millbrook drop out was caught by Davies out wide and passed across the pitch to Oscar De Lacy who fed a charging Etherington. The ball was recycled to Rhys Thompson whose looping pass found Fleming for a try under the posts. Converted by Dowling. 26 - 29. From the restart Blues moved the ball into red zone and the Chichester faithful started to believe that their team could snatch 5 points. Despite Millbrook looking ragged it was Blues who spilled the ball and then conceded 2 tries in the last 3 minutes to end the match with a single bonus point.

26 - 41 at full time and Chichester guilty of not getting the basics right and squandering several try scoring opportunities.

Man of the match was Dan Heriot on his 50th 1st XV appearance.

Chichester squad: Knight, Brown, Glass, Barker, Tucker (co-capt), Heriot, Clark, Makasi (capt.), De Lacy, Davies, Kinninmont, Mahon, Thompson, Fleming, Dowding, Cameron, Carden, and Etherington.

Chichester’s next match is away to Guernsey on the 4th of October.