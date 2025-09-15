What a difference a week makes! Chichester RFC can't continue winning start

Chichester RFC lost 41-26 to Millbrook in their first home game of the new Hampshire 1 season.

On a bright afternoon, with a strong wind gusting off the Solent, Chichester made three changes to the team that scored eight tries against Portsmouth last time out, with Owen Tucker joining the forwards, Tom Mahon making his debut in the backs and Josh Cameron on the bench.

Chichester kicked off up the slope with the cross wind against their backs. Despite a poor kick off, and conceding three quick penalties, Blues wrestled back the advantage and their first foray into Millbrook’s half saw an offload to Rhys Thompson, for a nailed on try, adjudged forward.

They continued to pressure the visitors’ defence on the try line but when awarded a penalty opted for a lineout rather than a kick at goal. Millbrook stole the ball and moved it down the pitch where the centres combined for a try. Conversion missed, 0-5.

Ethan Etherington taking the ball into contact - picture by Michael Clayden

Chichester were awarded a try on the 10m line with Gareth Davies’ missed pass to Luca Fleming stretching the visitors’ defence for Jaimie Kinninmont to step the last defender and score on 15 minutes, 5-5.

Blues were awarded a penalty 30 metres out but the kick to touch went long. From the subsequent scrum Millbrook’s centres combined again to run the ball down the pitch and score and make it 5-10.

Chichester were under the cosh for the next 10 minutes and the decision to run the ball out of the in-goal area gifted Millbrook a try on the half hour for a 5-17 lead.

With three minutes of the half left Blues attacked from the halfway line, moving the ball across the pitch. Rory Dowding changed the direction of play passing to Tyrese Makasi who beat two defenders to score near the posts. Converted by Dowding, 12-19.

Tyrese Makasi on the charge - photo by Michael Clayden

But from the restart, a Chichester infringement saw Millbrook kick for the corner and score from the lineout drive, and it was 12-24 at the break.

It took Chichester five minutes after the restart to narrow the deficit when a show and go by Davies on halfway saw him pass to Fleming on the 22m line and receive the ball back to score under the posts, converted by Dowding, 19-24.

Despite a couple of visits to the red zone Blues were unable to capitalise and Millbrook crossed the whitewash on 58 minutes for a 19-29 lead.

Chichester spun the ball out long to Ethan Etherington on the wing and he got within eight metres of the line. The ball was recycled to Makasi, who crashed over, but the ball was deemed to have been knocked on in the grounding.

For the next quarter of an hour play see-sawed, punctuated by handling errors and infringements.

With less than 10 minutes left, a Millbrook drop out was caught by Davies out wide and passed across the pitch to Oscar De Lacy who fed a charging Etherington.

The ball was recycled to Thompson whose looping pass found Fleming for a try under the posts. Converted by Dowling. 26-29.

The Blues moved the ball into red zone and the Chichester faithful started to believe that their team could snatch five points. Despite Millbrook looking ragged it was Blues who spilled the ball and then conceded two tries in the last three minutes to end the match with a single bonus point.

Chichester were guilty of not getting the basics right and squandering several try-scoring opportunities.

MoM: Dan Heriot on his 50th 1st XV appearance.

Chichester’s next match is in Guernsey on October 4.