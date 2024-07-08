Members of Billingshurst Bowling Club raising money for Parkinson's.

It's been a very busy week for the bowlers of Billingshurst Bowling Club with three derby games, a Champion of Champions match and the annual Chairman’s Charity event this year in aid of the charity Parkinson’s.

First up a club match against Southwater, but It turned out to be a tough day at the office for the Billingshurst Bowlers playing away, on a very demanding and challenging green.

The visitors did not make a very good start and were quickly behind and chasing the game - after five ends they found themselves some eleven shots down even after scoring a seven on one of the rinks on the third end.

Things had slightly improved by the break and as the teams left the green for tea at the halfway point trailed by nine shots. But the break suited the home team and by twelve ends had moved further ahead to some twenty-six shots.

A big comeback was required and although scoring regularly it was a case of too little too late finally going down by twenty shots. Southwater 75, Billingshurst 55.

The next evening it was up to Barry Gilbert (club captain) to fly the flag for Billingshurst in The Champion of Champions Competition.

Drawn away at Henfield against David Phillipson their Men’s Champion, in what turned out to be an excellent evening of bowls, it was the Billingshurst man that took the honours 21-15. He will now play away at Portslade in the next round in two weeks’ time.

Billingshurst Bowlers then welcomed Pulborough to their green for their second derby game of the week. On a extremely fast green, it was the visitors who settled first with a small lead after five ends of two shots, after ten ends this had increased to six.

The home team, struggled to reduce the deficit while chasing the game and playing catch up. Although winning on two of the four rinks, still went down by fifteen shots. Billingshurst 55, Pulborough 70.

What a game, no not the one in Germany, the one in Billingshurst!

Playing Crawley Town at a home, the Billingshurst Bowlers put in quite a shift, in their third derby in a week against a strong Crawley team, the home side looked to see if they could keep their home unbeaten run going.

Things looked pretty good after five ends with the home side some five shots ahead. With a couple of breaks due to heavy rain, the momentum was broken and at tea at the halfway point there was only one shot between the teams.

As the game moved in to the second half of the match it was the away side that took the advantage picking up a five and a four. However, with a seven on the Captain's rink things turned around again.

With the home side just two shots ahead, but with three shots against them on the final end with only one wood to be bowled, Ray Neal drew in for shot and the home team won by three. Billingshurst 47, Crawley Town 44.