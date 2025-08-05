What a start to Itchenor Junior Fortnight! Week one round-up
By the end of the week, the weather reached full crescendo: bursts of sunshine gave way to sudden downpours, followed by booming thunderstorms that briefly brought racing to a standstill. It was British summer sailing at its best — unpredictable, exhilarating, and never dull.
Against this dramatic backdrop, an impressive 72 races were run across eight fleets, with tight competition and outstanding sailing throughout.
Congratulations to the winners and Current Leading Boats in each fleet:
- Mirror Family Fun Winner: Margot & Peter Deming
- Mirror Non-Spinnaker Leading Boat: Dominic Dixon & Oscar Mills
- Mirror Spinnaker Leading Boat: Arthur Pattison & Felix Gladman
- Topper AM Leading Boat: Leo Thorne
- RS Feva Leading Boat: Arthur Pattison & Felix Gladman
- Topper PM Leading Boat: Finn Kameen
- ILCA Leading Boat: Tate Kump
- 420 Leading Boat: Ed Upton-Brown & Olivia Aston
From nail-biting finishes in shifting breezes to strategic duels in gusty downpours, every race was memorable. The JF Committee praised not only the calibre of sailing, but also the great spirit and resilience shown throughout the week.
After the thrill of competitive sailing, the energy didn’t let up and the excitement continued with team racing, fun racing for younger siblings and even parents’ racing. Raft builders quickly discovered just how tricky it is to keep a homemade vessel afloat, while the Paddleboard Gladiators battled to the finish in a final test of balance, brawn, and holding back laughter. The week reached its grand finale at the much-anticipated Transit Party, where the older competitors played twister in the dark, bobbed for donuts and danced until late.
As we look ahead to Week Two, all eyes are on the forecast — but whatever it brings, our sailors are clearly ready for it.