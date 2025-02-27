‘What a way to mark 20 years’ – Eastbourne Half brings marathon magic

By Steve Bone
Published 27th Feb 2025, 15:00 BST
Coby and Cherie Holter - Coby started the race in honour of his dad, Andy Holter - pictures by Steven Farley/The Graphic Corner and Sue FryCoby and Cherie Holter - Coby started the race in honour of his dad, Andy Holter - pictures by Steven Farley/The Graphic Corner and Sue Fry
Coby and Cherie Holter - Coby started the race in honour of his dad, Andy Holter - pictures by Steven Farley/The Graphic Corner and Sue Fry
Supporters lined Eastbourne’s streets and seafront in their hundreds for this year’s Half Marathon – in its 20th year.

Almost 1,000 runners took part in the 13.1-mile run, which starts and finishes at Princes Park, taking in much of Eastbourne’s seafront and promenades as well as a loop around the iconic harbour.

Even the weather played ball, despite an ever-changing forecast in the lead up to the event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Did you see yourself in this gallery of 131 great photos from the Eastbourne Half?.

The St Wilfrid's team - pictures by Steven Farley/The Graphic Corner and Sue FryThe St Wilfrid's team - pictures by Steven Farley/The Graphic Corner and Sue Fry
The St Wilfrid's team - pictures by Steven Farley/The Graphic Corner and Sue Fry

Course records weren’t broken this year, mostly because of the strong westerly wind which picked up as the race progressed. But there were some superb performances.

Ollie Sprague (Peacehaven Run Club) crossed the line first in 1hr 17min 21sec, with James Ewing (Kent A/C) close behind in second in 1.17.41 and Ben Pattison third in 1.18.22.

See Friday’s Eastbourne Herald for pictures on the front and back page plus two double-page spreads of words and pictures from the race.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The women’s race was dominated by Jackie Stretton (Springfield Striders) who had come second in the 2024 race. She jumped up to first this year, crossing the line in 1.28.28, with talented local athlete Alison Moore (Eastbourne Rovers) second in 1.32.21 and Katie Stephens (Meads Runners) third in 1.33.01.

The essential team of pacers for the big race - pictures by Steven Farley/The Graphic Corner and Sue FryThe essential team of pacers for the big race - pictures by Steven Farley/The Graphic Corner and Sue Fry
The essential team of pacers for the big race - pictures by Steven Farley/The Graphic Corner and Sue Fry

Joint organiser Sue Fry said "The event was simply amazing and we were so lucky with the kind weather. Seeing so many people of all abilities taking part was so heartwarming and makes all the hard work by our team worthwhile.”

The event attracts runners of all abilities and ages, from 17 years to 70+. Many runners were raising money for the event’s chosen charity, St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The total amount raised will be announced soon and will include funds from more than 80 runners who set up Justgiving pages.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Entertaining the runners on their journey were STIX, Pentacle Drummers and bagpipes; while the Sea Cadets, Eastbourne Rovers and Fish2Water were quenching the thirst of the runners at the water stations.

Sea cadets hand out water supplies to runners - pictures by Steven Farley/The Graphic Corner and Sue FrySea cadets hand out water supplies to runners - pictures by Steven Farley/The Graphic Corner and Sue Fry
Sea cadets hand out water supplies to runners - pictures by Steven Farley/The Graphic Corner and Sue Fry

Young Coby Holter was there with mum Cherie and he started the race in honour of his dad, Andy Holter, who was a member of the half marathon core team who sadly passed away last year.

All runners received a unique jigsaw-piece medal as they crossed the line (sponsored my Reid & Dean), with this one being number two of seven in the set.

At the finish, runners were also handed a bag of protein balls and a packet of wipes before claiming their free cup of hot chocolate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Next year’s race date is yet to be confirmed but will be announced shortly at www.eastbourneruns.co.uk

Joint organiser Liz Lumber said: “What a way to celebrate the 20th year of the half marathon. We are so proud to bring the community together by hosting the event while raising money for such a worthwhile charity, St Wilfrid’s Hospice.”

Next up for Eastbourne Runs is the Eastbourne 10k on Sunday, June 22. For information and to sign up, visit the Eastbourne Runs Website.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice