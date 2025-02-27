Coby and Cherie Holter - Coby started the race in honour of his dad, Andy Holter - pictures by Steven Farley/The Graphic Corner and Sue Fry

Supporters lined Eastbourne’s streets and seafront in their hundreds for this year’s Half Marathon – in its 20th year.

Almost 1,000 runners took part in the 13.1-mile run, which starts and finishes at Princes Park, taking in much of Eastbourne’s seafront and promenades as well as a loop around the iconic harbour.

Even the weather played ball, despite an ever-changing forecast in the lead up to the event.

The St Wilfrid's team - pictures by Steven Farley/The Graphic Corner and Sue Fry

Course records weren’t broken this year, mostly because of the strong westerly wind which picked up as the race progressed. But there were some superb performances.

Ollie Sprague (Peacehaven Run Club) crossed the line first in 1hr 17min 21sec, with James Ewing (Kent A/C) close behind in second in 1.17.41 and Ben Pattison third in 1.18.22.

The women’s race was dominated by Jackie Stretton (Springfield Striders) who had come second in the 2024 race. She jumped up to first this year, crossing the line in 1.28.28, with talented local athlete Alison Moore (Eastbourne Rovers) second in 1.32.21 and Katie Stephens (Meads Runners) third in 1.33.01.

The essential team of pacers for the big race - pictures by Steven Farley/The Graphic Corner and Sue Fry

Joint organiser Sue Fry said "The event was simply amazing and we were so lucky with the kind weather. Seeing so many people of all abilities taking part was so heartwarming and makes all the hard work by our team worthwhile.”

The event attracts runners of all abilities and ages, from 17 years to 70+. Many runners were raising money for the event’s chosen charity, St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The total amount raised will be announced soon and will include funds from more than 80 runners who set up Justgiving pages.

Entertaining the runners on their journey were STIX, Pentacle Drummers and bagpipes; while the Sea Cadets, Eastbourne Rovers and Fish2Water were quenching the thirst of the runners at the water stations.

Sea cadets hand out water supplies to runners - pictures by Steven Farley/The Graphic Corner and Sue Fry

Young Coby Holter was there with mum Cherie and he started the race in honour of his dad, Andy Holter, who was a member of the half marathon core team who sadly passed away last year.

All runners received a unique jigsaw-piece medal as they crossed the line (sponsored my Reid & Dean), with this one being number two of seven in the set.

At the finish, runners were also handed a bag of protein balls and a packet of wipes before claiming their free cup of hot chocolate.

Next year’s race date is yet to be confirmed but will be announced shortly at www.eastbourneruns.co.uk

Joint organiser Liz Lumber said: “What a way to celebrate the 20th year of the half marathon. We are so proud to bring the community together by hosting the event while raising money for such a worthwhile charity, St Wilfrid’s Hospice.”

Next up for Eastbourne Runs is the Eastbourne 10k on Sunday, June 22. For information and to sign up, visit the Eastbourne Runs Website.