Andy Lapthorne and Greg Slade at Devonshire Park (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for LTA)

It might have been the women’s singles tournament that took most of the attention during Devonshire Park’s week in the tennis spotlight – but the end of the week brought the wheelchair tennis players into focus too.

Three days of action ended with Britain's Alfie Hewett becoming the inaugural men’s wheelchair singles champion after beating Argentina’s Gustavo Fernandez 7-6 (5) 6-3.

Hewett and Gordon Reid also won their 50th career men’s doubles title together after clinching an all-British men’s doubles final against Ben Bartram and Dahnon Ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere on Saturday’s finals day, Britain’s Lucy Shuker won her first grass court title as she clinched the women’s doubles final with Dutch partner Jiske Griffioen.

Jiske Griffioen of Netherlands and Lucy Shuker of Great Britain following victory in the Women's Doubles Wheelchair Final (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

For 20-time Grand Slam champions Hewett and Reid, this was another significant milestone in their history-making partnership – winning their 50th title together as a duo, lifting the trophy at the LTA’s Rothesay International Eastbourne after defeating Brits Bartram and Ward 6-0 6-0.

Hewett had earlier beaten Fernandez to land that singles title.

Speaking after the singles final Hewett said: “This means a lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a massive summer for us with the Paralympics just around the corner and obviously the small matter of Wimbledon as well.

"This is the first time I’ve played a competitive tournament at Eastbourne so I’d like to thank the tournament for having the men’s division this year.

"It’s really important for us to try to get as many matches and opportunities to play on the grass but also the best set of fans possible.”

Finals day in Eastbourne saw British players contest five of the six finals in the wheelchair tennis competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shuker won her first grass-court title – she was victorious in the women’s doubles alongside partner Griffioen with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Dana Matthewson and Zhenzhen Zhu.

Andy Lapthorne and Greg Slade made it four titles on the day for British players by defeating Heath Davidson and Ahmet Kaplan 7-6, 6-3 in the Quad doubles final.

Earlier on Saturday, Lapthorne had made an excellent start in his singles final against Australia’s Heath Davidson, taking the first set – before his opponent turned things around and eventually came through 3-6, 6-0, 6-2.

Hot on the heels of Eastbourne, the international wheelchair tour headed to South West London for the Lexus British Open at Roehampton this week, which has seen the world’s top players compete on the grass and make final preparations for The Championships, Wimbledon, where they will play next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after his final, Hewett encouraged fans to head along to whichever events they could.