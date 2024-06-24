When just one 10k race is simply not enough…
Several runners raced on Friday and Sunday, but Steven Hoath went one better after being first HR home over the hilly Robertsbridge course (in 42 minutes and one second) by following an 8.30am start in Eastbourne (where he was the fastest HR again in 38:11) with a cross-county drive to Cross In Hand for the Heathfield race starting at 10am!
At Heathfield (a Sussex Grand Prix event) he ran a very creditable 42:45 – but was almost two minutes behind his clubmate Paul Lambert who clocked 40:52.
There were 42 Hastings Runners in a field of 116 at Robertsbridge, where Hoath finished fifth overall, just four seconds ahead of Danny Firth (42:05) with Darren Barzee eighth in 42;42 – fastest MV55, just as he would be in a time of 40:50 at Eastbourne.
Over the weekend, there were also age category wins for those in green-and-black at Robertsbridge for Manami Chieves (FV55, second woman home), Kevin Blowers (MV60, 46:34), Joanne Nevett (FV50, 54:43) and Ruth Spiller (FV55, 58:43).
In addition, at Heathfield, Martin Noakes won the MV60 category (43:06) with Erica Wilson first FV75 (1:20:42) – while at Hawkhurst Chris Brandt was the fastest MV55 in 42:06.
Running 10k much further from home was Alice Tigwell who crossed the line at Chasewater Country Park, Burntwood in Staffordshire in 55:29.
Finally, Claire Thomas was first female and third overall in the five-mile event at the Greener Earth Trail Race, Pippingford Park, Uckfield in a time of 40:40, with Roland Baines completing the 10-mile event in 1:48:50… while the 5k race at Hawkhurst saw fine runs by Fraser McKie, Jamie Thirkelll and Pete Heasman.
