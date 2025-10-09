Whistle the wonder-horse! It's a a Sussex success story at Horse of the Year Show

Amateur rider, Alice Kent – riding Jo Richardson’s bay mare Whistle – fought off strong competition to win a national championship at the prestigious Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) at the Birmingham NEC.

Alice, from Midhurst, and Whistle shone under the bright HOYS lights to take the win in the SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star Show Hunter Championship.

It was a case of double celebrations on the day as it was also Jo’s birthday.

Jo said: “I didn’t think these things happened to people like us! And on my birthday, what a present.

"Not in a million years did I think Alice and Whistle would win – we were hoping to be placed, and with Whistle being bred and broken in by us, this is beyond amazing. Whistle is by a thoroughbred stallion, Aveia owned by Anne Bassett – several of her half siblings have done well in showing too.”

The SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star Championships at Horse of the Year Show offer the chance for amateur riders to compete at this major championship show.

The Search for a Star championships first took place at Horse of the Year Show in 1998 and have run ever since. Over the years Search for a Star has provided thousands of opportunities for amateur riders to compete at HOYS with many going on to compete with success in open classes.

Series organiser Nicolina MacKenzie said: “We are thrilled to be providing these opportunities for amateur riders. The HOYS Search for a Star championships are the culmination of months, and in some cases years, of preparation and training for the riders and their horses and ponies.”

