Who are the finalists as Sussex prepares to crown its sporting heroes?
The finalists for this year’s Sussex Sports Awards have been announced.
The awards, organised by Active Sussex, are made up of seven categories celebrating sporting excellence, volunteer dedication, and the role that sport and physical activity can play in addressing health and social inequalities.
Hundreds of people were nominated for this year’s awards from across Sussex.
Event organiser Ed Bartram said: “The awards, which celebrate individuals and organisations excelling within Sussex sport and physical activity saw a high standard of nominations; both in terms of quantity and quality.
Most Popular
“Judges have had the unenviable task of selecting just three nominees for each category, with the winner crowned at the prestigious annual event on 24 November. Congratulations to everyone who was nominated, but particularly to our finalists.”
The finalists are:
Active School of the Year
Little Common School, Little Common
Thomas A Beckett Junior School, Worthing
Southwater Junior Academy, Southwater
Community Engagement Award
Active Worthing Wellbeing Centre CIC
South Coast Sports
Cancer United
Health Improvement Award
Dr David Fox and Kirsten Adams, Hastings Primary Care Network
Sussex Macmillan Nurses
Lorraine Wilson, University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust
Rix & Kay Solicitors LLP Inclusion & Diversity Award
Defiant Sports
Brighton Galaxy Girls’ Football Academy
Freedom Leisure Healthy Communities Brighton and Hove
Outstanding Contribution to Sport & Physical Activity Award
Jackie Wood
Eric Douglin
Loretta Lock
Sports Personality of the Year
Fabienne André, Wheelchair Racing
Will Bayley, Table Tennis
Isabelle Everest, Judo
Volunteer of the Year
Eric Douglin, World Club Basketball Tournament
Digna Baynes, Brighton Table Tennis Club
Andy Lindley, Sands United FC Brighton & Hove
The awards will take place at Sussex County Cricket Club. Tickets cost £24 and include arrival drinks and canapes. For more information and to book, please visit www.ssa2022.eventbrite.com.
Active Sussex work to increase physical activity levels in Sussex, taking a collaborative approach with partners to create the conditions that gives everyone the opportunity to live active and healthier lives. For more information, visit www.activesussex.org