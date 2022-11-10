Who are the finalists as Sussex prepares to crown its sporting heroes?

The awards, organised by Active Sussex, are made up of seven categories celebrating sporting excellence, volunteer dedication, and the role that sport and physical activity can play in addressing health and social inequalities.

Hundreds of people were nominated for this year’s awards from across Sussex.

Event organiser Ed Bartram said: “The awards, which celebrate individuals and organisations excelling within Sussex sport and physical activity saw a high standard of nominations; both in terms of quantity and quality.

Defiant Sports of Eastbourne were winners of a Sussex Sport Award in 2020 - and they are on the shortlist again

“Judges have had the unenviable task of selecting just three nominees for each category, with the winner crowned at the prestigious annual event on 24 November. Congratulations to everyone who was nominated, but particularly to our finalists.”

The finalists are:

Active School of the Year

Little Common School, Little Common

Thomas A Beckett Junior School, Worthing

Southwater Junior Academy, Southwater

Community Engagement Award

Active Worthing Wellbeing Centre CIC

South Coast Sports

Cancer United

Health Improvement Award

Dr David Fox and Kirsten Adams, Hastings Primary Care Network

Sussex Macmillan Nurses

Lorraine Wilson, University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust

Rix & Kay Solicitors LLP Inclusion & Diversity Award

Defiant Sports

Brighton Galaxy Girls’ Football Academy

Freedom Leisure Healthy Communities Brighton and Hove

Outstanding Contribution to Sport & Physical Activity Award

Jackie Wood

Eric Douglin

Loretta Lock

Sports Personality of the Year

Fabienne André, Wheelchair Racing

Will Bayley, Table Tennis

Isabelle Everest, Judo

Volunteer of the Year

Eric Douglin, World Club Basketball Tournament

Digna Baynes, Brighton Table Tennis Club

Andy Lindley, Sands United FC Brighton & Hove

The awards will take place at Sussex County Cricket Club. Tickets cost £24 and include arrival drinks and canapes. For more information and to book, please visit www.ssa2022.eventbrite.com.