The Bognor 10k is always such a big event for the Bognor Regis community – and in particular for the biggest running club in the area, Bognor Regis Tone Zone Runners.

Around for over 25 years, they are co-organisers of the event with Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham, and this is the home race for many members. This year they had 106 runners from the club competing at the 10k, which was the most of any other club.

First home for the club was Jack Penfold finishing in 7th place with a time of 35:13; just behind him in 14th was Seth Hamilton who smashed his personal best to run 35:59 and 3rd home for the club was Max Page, returning to racing after 3 years out to run a time of 36:30!

Ryan Meager and Christo Oosthuizen finished together in 37:52, just ahead of Byron Kearns in 38:09 and Cameron Coe who set a new PB of 38:10 and pipped Byron in a sprint finish for some good old club rivalry.

Tone Zone Runners assemble in huge numbers for the 2025 Bognor Prom 10k

James Gerard finished in 39:08 ahead of Garry Turner who was on pacing duties, having had a cold all week Turner did well to finish bang on time and bring people some new PBs. Callum Strowger was one of those with a new PB of 41:34 followed closely by Jess Thomson (41:38), David Rowe (41:48) and Richard Stanley in 41:58 with another PB. Paul Jarvis, Darly Fairbrother, Juliet Stallard, Vitaljis Drozdovs and Neil Tulley all came in close together under the 45-minute mark.

David Maltby set a new PB of 44:26, just 1 second back from Tulley and just ahead of Drew Kelly (44:33), Dean Crane (44:37), Miranda Adamson (44:43) and Mark Green who was pacing 45 minutes and came in with 9 seconds to spare)

Graham Wells set a new PB of 45:13 with Anne Enes just a minute back in 46:21. Gary Griffiths finished in 46:37 just 20 seconds ahead of Owen Heaton. Luke Simmonds finished in 47:01 with Marlena Clark in 47:12, a new personal best. Mark Edwards made his return to the club in 48:17 with Josey Faggetter hot on his heals in 48:36 and Allen Porter in 48:52, the first Porter of the day.

Jake Miles ran 49:45, John Williams was pacing and finished in 49:51. Then came a sea of Tone Zone. Alan Coombs (51:21), David McManus (51:31), Kat Mummery (51:33), David Durrant (52:04), Karen Vilday, well under her target in 52:13, Damien Adamson (52:14), Lexie Pendell (52:20) and Darren Crisp (52:57).

UrY (You Are Why) at the Bognor Prom 10k

Elizabeth Bilham set out for a new Personal Best going out fast and ensuring her pace didn’t crumble in the latter stages, finishing in 53:38 and big PB. Mark Fandell was hot on her heals ensuring the pace didn’t slip and ran a 53:39.

Stuart Thomson was the next pacer and finished in 53:49 with Guy Hodgson in tow finishing in 53:54. Ian Ashberry clocked 54:07, Kate O’Connor who had ran a very hilly half marathon the day before, and the fun run finished in a very good time of 54:25, just head of Ian Bayley and his son Connor in 54:41.

Shaun Smart swapped his cycling shoes for running shoes and finished in 55:14, then came Katie Benham in 55:19, Neil Pacey in 55:38, Lee Hayward in 56:09, Susi Briggs in 56:32, Dave Boddy in 56:35, Rodney Morely in 56:48, Mark Deal in 57:02 and then 3 seconds behind was Jim Gardiner in 57:05.

Rebecca Nicholl put down the weights she’s been lifting recently to use her strength to finish in 57:45, Kirstee Porter was smiling and waving as she finished in the exact same time. Just behind was Garry Gaskin in 58:05, Nigel Brookes in 59:09 then came Head Coach and Local Legend Keith Hardwell in 59:34 who was pacing the one-hour time again and helped Gemma Page sneak under in 59:56.

Tash Tite finished in 1:01:19 with Lousie Maddison in 1:01:23 just behind. Lucy Isitt navigated her way through the course in 1:02:16 just ahead of John Abell in 1:02:21. Michelle Furlonger finished in 1:02:35, Sarah Prisetly in 1:03:05 and Sam Lee in 1:03:09. Anthony Jordan-Willis was just a few seconds back in 1:03:15, Caroline Thomas clocked 1:03:26 then came Mick James (1:03:28), Felicity Nowell (1:03:33), Denise Wareham (1:03:53), Sarah Spurr (1:03:58), Steve Lee (1:04:45) and Richard Forward who was pacing 1 hour 5 minutes and clocked 1:05:11 cheering people across the line.

Bronwyn Baker finished bang on 67 minutes, followed through by Paul Hackett (1:07:3), Karen Butcher (1:08:15), Rebecca Sleet (1:08:15), Susan Brigstock-Parker (1:08:27), Alan Haskell who completed the Berlin Hyrox just 2 days before (1:08:29), Fleur Batt (1:09:08) and Lee Clark who was pacing 70 minutes and finished in 1:10:40. Simon Oliver finished in 1:11:06, followed by Harriet Coombs (1:11:57) Natalie Strudwick (1:17:53), Kim Riley (1:17:59), Lynn Jordan-Willis (1:18:12) and Fiona Hazelden-Grace (1:19:42).

Nicky Ramsay finished in a time of 1:22:54 just a few minutes ahead of David Graves who was making his return to racing in 1:25:21. Terri Sansom and Grace Stannard finished together in 1:29:15 then came our tail runners Wendy Morris and Leonie Ranson who wore Tutus the whole way round finishing in 1:42:24 with fellow club mate Nic Baglee in 1:44:28.

One Tone Zoner said: “The atmosphere at this year’s’ Bognor Regis Prom 10k was the best I’ve seen, with lots of people out cheering and so many of our club runners were together supporting each other with an awful lot running their first ever race!”

If you’ve been inspired, the Arun Wellbeing Learn to Run Course is starting back up on Monday, June 30, for eight weeks, headed up by TZ Head Coch Keith Hardwell. The course is free and meets outside the Arun Leisure Centre at 6:30pm.

UrY (You Are Why)

Starting just last October and now with over 200 members, the UrY clan assembled for the Bognor 10k.

With over 25 coming down to put their mark down on the 10k the atmosphere was electric as they all gathered and discussed their race tactics, goals and more importantly the meet up place after for some well-deserved fun. Multiple PBs were accomplished, with a few running together to help others achieve their goal.

As it says on their website “At UrY, our mission is simple: To empower individuals to discover their purpose and win in every aspect of life. We believe that by applying the principles of athleticism—dedication, perseverance, and integrity—you can unlock your true potential and achieve greatness.”

Those words are from Jack Parham, the founder of the group, and they don’t run truer. New runners are immediately welcomed and they push them forward to do better.

West Park is the home for the running group, who meet there every Saturday at 8am for a group run down the prom, for all paces and all abilities. Most runs are finished with a coffee and there’s a real community feel in the group, with lots of meet ups at various locations. If you want motivation these are your guys.

Find out more at https://www.ury.world/about