Everything is slotting into place for a fabulous 2023 edition of the south coast's biggest dinghy racing event of the year, Chichester Harbour Race Week.

With predictions of favourable weather when racing starts on Monday (August 14), advance entries have topped 300, with more expected at the last minute to bring the total to at least the 2022 figure of 375.

Five days of racing, organised by volunteers from all the clubs in the Chichester Harbour Federation, are scheduled on four different courses.

These range from a safe close-to-shore location for the youngest competitors to out in Hayling Bay for the RS Elite keelboats, which this year have their largest turnout ever.

Chi Harbour will be a hive of activity during Race Week, starting Monday, August 14 | Picture: Neil Shawcross

But most entrants will be competing on two closely aligned courses in the broad stretch of the harbour from Sandy Point towards Emsworth and Itchenor, providing great viewing for spectators at East Head particularly.

As ever, the largest number of entries are from host club Hayling Island SC, but 30 others from outside the harbour - from as far away as South Wales, Lancashire and Northumberland - will be represented, alongside nine more in-harbour clubs.

There is especially enthusiastic support from Bowmoor SC in Gloucestershire, which is sending 19 dinghies in a variety of classes.

A huge variety of dinghies will be sailing, from classics such as Finns and Flying 15s to speedy asymmetric designs and large numbers of the popular new RS Aero single-handers.

With so many Aeros signed up, a separate start is scheduled for each of the three different rigs, and together they will number more than 50. The event also includes the Byte class national championships.

Largest entry, of already more than 30 boats, will be the RS 200s.

So all is set for close and exciting racing, for the coveted Chichester Harbour Federation plates.Entries are accepted during the week for those unable to commit to the full five days beforehand.