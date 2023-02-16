Shoreham’s Bryony Pitman has secured the world number one spot in Women’s Recurve archery - the first British recurve archer in the World Cup era to hold the top spot.

Bryony Pitman - now world number one in Women’s Recurve archery - the first British recurve archer in the World Cup era to hold the top spot | Picture: World Archery

With Ella Gibson retaining the world number one title for Women’s Compound archery and Paralympian Phoebe Paterson Pine holding top position in Compound Women Open, GB’s female archers are truly trailblazing right now.

This fantastic new achievement for Pitman and the Great British team is true testament to the dedication of the performance archers, as well as the amazing young talent it holds.

Pitman, 25, was confirmed as world No1 with the recent release of the Sanlida World Archery Ranking.

It’s an accolade well-deserved following a successful 2022 year of competitions and challenges.

Pitman picked up a tremendous number of medals, including one individual gold, one team gold and one team silver at the Antalya Hyundai World Cup 2022 in Turkey last April.

Also last year Pitman won silver in the Recurve Women’s Team event at the Medellin Hyundai Archery World Cup Stage Four, Individual Recurve Women’s silver at the World Archery Field Championships in Yankton and silver at the World Games in USA.

Pitman made her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, finishing ninth individually and in the women’s team.

In 2019, she was part of the bronze-winning team at the World Archery Championships and won gold as part of the Recurve team at the European Games, Minsk.