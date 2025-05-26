Why Southwick setting is more than okay for croquet
Sussex County Croquet Club is holding a free Open Afternoon from 1pm to 5pm this Sunday – June 1 – at its lawns in Kingston Lane, Southwick, opposite Shoreham College.
With 11 lawns on a five-acre site, the club is one of Sussex’s best kept secrets despite being at its current location since 1900.
Known throughout the croquet world as simple Southwick, SCCC hosts many of the sports’ major events which this year includes the GC World Teams Championship from August 5 to 10.
It is however, first and foremost, a club which welcomes new members, from complete beginners to those who may have played croquet in the past.
Prospective members are offered a free ‘Have a Go’ session together with three free coaching sessions. The club is known for its friendly welcome to both novices and more experienced players and is home to the Croquet Academy which runs courses for all levels throughout the year.
Alongside the chance to try the sport for themselves, visitors can enjoy afternoon tea or a drink from our licensed bar while lazing on a Sunday afternoon after discovering this tactical and challenging game.
