Why tennis 'royalty' Tim Henman is coming to East Sussex

The dynamic duo will coach members and non-members on the day, offering budding child tennis stars and adults alike the chance to play with Wimbledon royalty.

Henman said: “I always enjoy visiting Rye Lawn Tennis Club, having played there as a child with my family.

"I’m delighted to be hosting an open day, alongside Wimbledon head coach Dan Bloxham, to help get the message out that the club wants to make tennis fun, accessible and enjoyable for all the people who live in the area.”

Tim Henman is coming to Rye on Tuesday (Aug 23) for the club's open day | Picture: Getty

With the particular focus of the day being to encourage children to take up the sport, the club will also give away ten child memberships in a prize draw. The winners will be announced on the day.

Children (up to the age of 18) will be coached in the morning, with adults taking to the courts in the afternoon. To book go to www.ryetennisandsquashclub.org.uk