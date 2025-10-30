Why the 2026 Bognor Prom 10k will be a special race
This year’s race will mark an incredible 30 years of running, community and charity.
The event has grown into one of the region’s most celebrated community occasions.
Organised by Bognor Regis Tone Zone Runners and the Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham, the race brings runners together from across the south coast and raises thousands of pounds for local charities.
Next year’s milestone event will see the race village return to its original location, alongside earlier start times for both the junior fun run and the main 10k, giving participants even more time to enjoy the day’s festivities.
Runners will receive new commemorative medal, and for the first time, there’s the option to pre-order a race-branded T-shirt when registering online – ready for collection on the day.
The chosen charity for the 2026 event is St Wilfrid’s Hospice, based in Bosham, which provides care and support to patients and families across West Sussex.
Lois Howell, chief executive of St Wilfrid’s, said: “Being named charity partner of the year for the Bognor Prom 10k is an honour for everyone at St Wilfrid’s Hospice. This race shows what our community can achieve together.”
Race entries will open in late December, with an early bird discount available. For more information and to register your interest, visit www.bognorprom10k.org