It was a Chichester 10k to savour – and organisers were delighted the winner broke the magic 30-minute barrier.

Eventual winner Matthew Leach (right) and runner-up Scott Cousins in the final stages of the Chichester 10k at Goodwood | Picture: Stephen Goodger - see Stephen's picture special in the link higher up this article

And what a difference a year makes – in contrast to the wind and rain of a year ago, a clear, crisp morning greeted 700 runners at Goodwood motor circuit for the race.

In the second year under new management, organisers were rewarded with a coveted sub 30-minute clocking as Matthew Leach from the Bedford club crossed the line in 29min 48sec. This is – to date – the fastest 10k time in the UK this year.

Off they go! The elite runners lead the way | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Scott Cousins from the Springfield club chased Leach valiantly and was rewarded with a new PB of 30.13, which puts him top of the UK rankings for over-35 runners.

There was a tense battle for third with Simon Heath of Brighton Phoenix getting the better of James Turner (Brighton & Hove) as first Sussex man to finish, both setting PBs.

Mike Houston from Chichester’s Inspire Runners continued his rich form to be first local runner to finish, in 32.43.

Ben Morton from Chichester Runners was next local man home in 33.25 while two of the club’s juniors took advantage of their first outings over 10k to end first and third in the under-17 category with Digby Fulfoord beating Sam Cato, both breaking 44 minutes.

There was an exciting finsh to the women’s race with Portsmouth’s Cassie Thorp having one of the races of her life to cross in 34.37, which propelled her to the top of the UK rankings in the over-35 age group.

Thorp had opened up a clear gap over the Aldershot duo of Niamh Brown and Lauren Hall before the 7½k turn point on the Lavant straight which she held to the finish. Both Brown and Hall broke 35 minutes with Brown yet another athlete to set a PB.

Chichester’s Wendy Whelan was third in the over-70s and Helen Dean had a gap of over 15 minutes to the second place runner in winning the over-65 race in 43.41.

With fast times from the winners and PBs all down the field, the race is sure to maintain its reputation as a favourite early-year venue for runners.