The number of people in a small West Sussex village will triple as runners, friends and families come to take part in and watch Run Barns Green.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, September 28, Barns Green, three miles south west of Horsham, is hosting the 43rd year of the event which has becoming increasingly popular over the years.

During the early years there was just one race, a half marathon, but now the event has expanded to four races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the half marathon, there is a 10k race, the Jennings Junior Jog, which is a coloured fun fun for four to 11-year-olds, and a 5k race for those runners who don’t want to take on the longer distances.

The start of the Run Barns Green half marathon | Picture: Dan Stockwell

Each of the adult races take place on closed roads and all the races will have a proper warm-up led by Bluecoat Sports Club so that all runners get the chance to prepare their muscles before heading out for the races.

For all runners taking part there is plenty of free parking – and for the adult races there is chip timing for each runner as well as pacemakers running who will help runners to achieve their target finish time. Gold, silver and bronze medals are up for grabs in the three adult races.

Run Barns Green Race Director Nigel Currie commented: “We are expecting over 2,000 runners for the adult races so it is going to be a very busy race day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our event has become very popular and has gained numerous awards over the years.

"Every year the runners make particular mention of the marshals who are all volunteers and who all live in and around the village – they do a wonderful job keeping the runners safe and encouraging them round the race route.”

Online booking for the races closes on Friday, September 26, but there will be an opportunity to register to run on the day, though you will need to get there early in order to secure a spot in your chosen race.

It is going to be very busy in the village on race day and the road closures begin at 9.30am so organisers are urging everyone to get into the village as early as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three adult races follow routes through the lanes of Barns Green, Itchingfield, Dragons Green and through the magnificent grounds of Christ’s Hospital School – taking in some of the most scenic countryside in West Sussex.

The official race charity will again be St Catherine’s Hospice, where staff do such wonderful work and who Run Barns Green are delighted to be able to support.

On the green, there will be a play area for kids, plenty of stalls and entertainment and lots of catering outlets.

Full event schedule for Sept 28

9.30am Road Closures active

9.40 Race warm up for 5K and Half Marathon races

9.50 Race Start 5K Race

10.05 Race Start Half Marathon race

10.10 Race warm up for 10K race

10.25 Race Start 10K race

10.30 Prize Giving 5K

Midday Prize Giving 10K and Half Marathon

12.15pm Race warm up for JJJ

12.30 Start of JJJ Colour Fun Run for kids

12.45 End of Road Closures

Full details of the event can be found at runbarnsgreen.org.uk