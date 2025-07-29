Will Goodwood become Gold-wood? Field Of Gold will take some beating in Sussex Stakes

The second day of Glorious Goodwood on Wednesday features the big contest of the week – the £1m Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes.

Read on for a full preview and tips, courtesy of Sporting Life.

The afternoon’s top-class action begins with a three-year-olds’ handicap, run over a mile and a half (1.20).

Six of the nine runners have won a race already this term, and this is a fairly open affair. Charlie Johnston’s Novelista is near the bottom of the handicap, but he is versatile regarding conditions, trip and track style, yet has always managed to remain consistent, so he could do better than the market expects. `Alan King’s Kirakka ought to be in contention too, coming here in good form and should be on a realistic mark in this company.

The Sussex Stakes will be Wednesday's highlight at Goodwood | Picture: Clive Bennett

Next is the first of the day’s Group races; the seven-furlong Oak Tree Stakes for fillies and mares (1.55).

While she was disappointing when last seen at York, this is the sort of track which may suit Formal, who was so impressive at Epsom in the Surrey Stakes, and she could be made for this. Jabaara was first past the post in this race last year, but was demoted in the stewards room, so has a real chance here once again.

Race three is the Group Three Molecomb Stakes (2.30); a two-year-olds’ race over five furlongs.

Ger Lyons’ Lady Iman is the only one in contention with a Group level win under her belt, but goes up against colts at this level for the first time today, which does pose a question. Godolphin’s Military Code is the top-rated having bounced back from a disappointment at Royal Ascot to place a close second in the Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown. If all goes his way today, he could be the one to beat.

The most prestigious race of the day, the Group One Sussex Stakes, follows (3.05).

Field Of Gold, the Irish Derby winner who followed up stylishly in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, is very difficult to look past, being the best on both paper and proven ability. He should be the one to beat, but does go up against older horses for the first time today and it might not be too easy a feat. Rosallion and Docklands, who were last seen crossing the line together in the Group One Queen Anne Stakes, should be the ones to chase him home.

Next is a mile and a quarter fillies’ handicap (3.45).

The Amo Racing-owned Kayhana is our topweight, but was disappointing when last seen at Royal Ascot. Andrew Balding’s Music Piece has good course and distance form as is given a chance by the handicapper, while Willie Haggas’ Bintjeddah is of interest wearing first-time cheekpieces. Patagonia Girl could outrun her odds here, sporting some promising form in lower grade races, and she might just rise to the occasion.

The penultimate race is a five-furlong conditions stakes for two-year-old fillies (4.20). Our Cody has improved run on run for Richard Hughes, winning very well last time at Windsor, and Oisin Murphy is an eye-catching booking here. Wathnan’s Zelaina is the top rated, and certainly arrives here in good form, but this will not be straightforward for her from stall seven. Revival Power might also be able to run a better race than her most recent form figure suggests.

Finally, the day is rounded off with a seven-furlong handicap (4.55). We have the maximum field size of 20 here, which makes this a tough race to call as luck can be a factor at this track. Great Aclaim could be better in first time blinkers for Eve Johnson Houghton, while Diamondonthehill is capable of running a big race given five pounds by Elizabeth Gale. A good performance can also be expected from Native Warrior, with Christophe Soumillon aboard.

Goodwood selections - Wednesday:

1.20 - Novelista

1.55 - Jabaara

2.30 - Military Code

3.05 - Field Of Gold

3.45 - Music Piece

4.20 - Our Cody

4.55 - Diamondonthehill