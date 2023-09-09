BREAKING
Willow wins water-skiing gold – so soon after taking up the sport

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Willow Skipsey has clinched a gold medal at the British National Waterski Championships – achieving personal bests in the largest skiing competition of the year.
By Community sport reporter
Published 9th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST
Aged just 13, the young talent from Selsey has taken the waterskiing world by storm, achieving this incredible feat after just one year of dedicated training and practice.

Willow discovered waterskiing via an after-school club that her school, Chichester Free School, arranged at Chichester Waterski.

She was introduced to coach Duke Hazzard who gave her a goal of skiing in the nationals in a year’s time.

Willow Skipsey has clinched the gold medal at the British National Waterski Championships | Pictue by by Waterski_photography on InstagramWillow Skipsey has clinched the gold medal at the British National Waterski Championships | Pictue by by Waterski_photography on Instagram
Willow has also been lucky enough to receive coaching by former British and European champion Brett Hodgkins at the Chichester venue.

Her triumph not only cements her status as a rising star in the sport but serves as an inspiration to aspiring female athletes across the UK.

In the UK more than 700,000 women are less active than men, Nearly 60 per cent of girls are not meeting recommended exercise guidelines – despite huge publicity in recnet times for women’s and girls’ sport.

Willow was named ‘most improved female skier’ at The Waterski Academy Awards Dinner in February and has continued to train hard to win further medals.

Her family said: “We’re excited to see what the future holds for Willow. She will continue training throughout the winter at JB Ski in Surrey and The Waterski Academy to ensure she’s ready to compete next season.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

