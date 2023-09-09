In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Willow Skipsey has clinched a gold medal at the British National Waterski Championships – achieving personal bests in the largest skiing competition of the year.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aged just 13, the young talent from Selsey has taken the waterskiing world by storm, achieving this incredible feat after just one year of dedicated training and practice.

Willow discovered waterskiing via an after-school club that her school, Chichester Free School, arranged at Chichester Waterski.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was introduced to coach Duke Hazzard who gave her a goal of skiing in the nationals in a year’s time.

Willow Skipsey has clinched the gold medal at the British National Waterski Championships | Pictue by by Waterski_photography on Instagram

Willow has also been lucky enough to receive coaching by former British and European champion Brett Hodgkins at the Chichester venue.

Her triumph not only cements her status as a rising star in the sport but serves as an inspiration to aspiring female athletes across the UK.

In the UK more than 700,000 women are less active than men, Nearly 60 per cent of girls are not meeting recommended exercise guidelines – despite huge publicity in recnet times for women’s and girls’ sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willow was named ‘most improved female skier’ at The Waterski Academy Awards Dinner in February and has continued to train hard to win further medals.