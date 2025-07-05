Wimbledon 2025: 21 photos of Sonay Kartal's sensational first week

The Brighton-based star has breezed through three rounds of the women’s singles to reach the last 16.

On Monday, the British No3 gave Britain’s singles players a great start to the Wimbledon fortnight by ousting 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko.

Forty-eight hours later, there was not an empty seat as one of the best-dressed players in SW19 eased past Viktoriya Tomova 6-2 6-2 to reach the third round.

Then on Friday Kartal eased past France's Diane Parry in straight sets to take her place in the last 16.

Kartal will play Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Sunday in the fourth round.

See this page and the ones linked for some fabulous photos of Kartal’s first week at Wimbledon – then sit back and see if she can progress further...

