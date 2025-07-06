Sussex tennis star Julian Cash told how he was loving his partnership with Lloyd Glasspool after reaching the third round of the men’s doubles at Wimbledon.

Doubles specialists Cash and Glasspool took down Hendrik Jebens and Albano Olivetti 6-3 6-4 in blustery conditions in SW19, with the result the latest success of a memorable grass court season thus far that has already seen them claim titles at Queen's and Eastbourne.

A single break of serve in either set was all that was needed for Brighton-based Cash and Glasspool to win, with the all-British pairing entertaining the home crowd as the sun began to set.

“It was a very long day battling with the weather,” said Cash, who has family connections in Mid Sussex, where he used to live.

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool play against Hendrik Jebens and Albano Olivetti in their second round match at Wimbledon (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“We dealt with that really well and came out with good energy after being on site all day. They're [Jebens and Olivetti] a tricky pair. They both serve pretty well but I enjoyed being out on the court. “The crowd were really good and helped with tight moments and I thought we put in a solid performance.

Glasspool added: “Julian had a great match. They kept serving aces to me until I got second serve and then I hit a winner on break-point and took the glory there. It was a great team win that just shows what a great team we are at the minute.

“We’re just both driven. We both want to be No.1 and want to win loads of matches. We’re not afraid to push ourselves and push our bodies and make those sacrifices and when you have two guys who are hungry for it that definitely pays off.”

Cash and Glasspool advance to take on Guido Andreozzi and Marcelo Demoliner in the last 16 and while Cash admits he and Glasspool are in fine form, he insists the pair are leaving no room for complacency to creep in.

“I can’t say it was perfect because there’s always things I want to change,” said Cash. “The decision making wasn’t ideal but part of it is you learn from every shot and I’m very happy with our performance.

“They [Andreozzi and Demoliner] won a tough first-round against [Evan] King and [Christian] Harrison who are an in-form pair. “They’re obviously doing something well and we won’t take that lightly.”

Elsewhere, Brighton and Hove's Sonay Kartal teamed up with Jodie Burrage in a valiant but losing effort in the second round of women's doubles.

Kartal and Burrage went toe-to-toe with third seeds Beatriz Haddad Maia and Laura Siegemund for the first time since defeat in the Nottingham Open but were unable to avoid a repeat of history, losing out 6-3 6-1.

