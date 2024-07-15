Win for Southwater bowlers
Playing Hangleton, Southwater won by 50 to 45.
This was due to the triple of Frank Newell, Terry Rowell and Judith Hitchman winning by 20 to 5 whilst the other two triples collectively lost by 10.
Tuesday saw non-stop rain so the Mid Suusex league match at Haywards Heath was cancelled.
Then home to Balcombe, a close match was lost 49 to 50. The winning rink was Annie Anderson, Andy Coshan, Pauline Scott and Judith Hitchman (16-13) Playing Sutton a loss 31 to 52 with Mair Williams, Gary Manning and John Borasinski winning 17 to 14.
