Win for Southwater bowlers

By John Coghlan
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2024, 08:32 BST
Playing Hangleton, Southwater won by 50 to 45.

This was due to the triple of Frank Newell, Terry Rowell and Judith Hitchman winning by 20 to 5 whilst the other two triples collectively lost by 10.

Tuesday saw non-stop rain so the Mid Suusex league match at Haywards Heath was cancelled.

Then home to Balcombe, a close match was lost 49 to 50. The winning rink was Annie Anderson, Andy Coshan, Pauline Scott and Judith Hitchman (16-13) Playing Sutton a loss 31 to 52 with Mair Williams, Gary Manning and John Borasinski winning 17 to 14.

