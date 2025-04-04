Win tickets to Plumpton Racecourse’s Easter Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’re looking for a fun day out to keep the whole family entertained this Easter, why not join us at Plumpton Racecourse for our annual festival? And you could even win free tickets in this great Sussex Express competition.

Plumpton's two-day Easter Festival is their biggest event of the year and there’s always a great atmosphere. This year’s event is on Easter Sunday, April 20, and Easter Monday, April 21.

Nestled in the beautiful East Sussex countryside between Brighton and Lewes, Plumpton is a hidden gem in the heart of the community – a small and friendly racecourse that welcomes everyone.

Along with a packed schedule of high-quality action on the track, prize pots of £100,000 for the Easter Monday Champion Chase and £75,000 for Easter Sunday’s Champion Hurdle, the Easter Festival also has plenty to keep younger family members happy all day long.

Some great jump-racing action is in store at Plumpton's Easter Festival

As well as a traditional funfair, there’s an indoor games area, soft play, Zorb Balls, a climbing wall, Last Man Standing and a Rodeo Bull! There’ll also be balloon art and face painting as well as a ‘roar-some’ larger-than-life dragon walkaround character to meet.

A family day out at the races can be a lot more accessible than you might imagine. Tickets start from just £15 and under-18s go free (when accompanied by an adult). Discounts are available for groups of 10+.

Plumpton’s Village Enclosure brings people of all ages together in a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere. From here, you can take in the racing, soak up the entertainment and excitement, and even bring your own picnic for a traditional twist to a modern family outing.

Staff can’t wait to share our jam-packed Easter Festival with you, so grab the whole family and come and enjoy a grand day out. It’s the perfect opportunity to make memories with loved ones.

Easter Festival fun at Plumpton Racecourse

Gates open around midday and you can ook now at https://www.plumptonracecourse.co.uk

We have teamed up with Plumpton to offer a pair of complimentary tickets to day one – Easter Sunday – to a lucky reader. Don’t forget, kids 17 and under go free. Each pair of tickets is worth £36.

The tickets will be e-tickets and to enter, just answer this question: What is the prize pot for Easter Sunday’s Champion Hurdle?

Email your answer, plus your name, address and telephone number, to [email protected] by Saturday, April 12. Title your email PLUMPTON COMPETITION.

The prize tickets must be used on Easter Sunday and cannot be redeemed on any other raceday or event at Plumpton Racecourse. One adult over 18 must be present on the day for this prize to be valid. Food and travel is not included – prize is as stated and any additional costs are payable by the winner. The prize cannot be exchanged for cash and is subject to availability. Normal National World competition rules also apply.