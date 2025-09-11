Win tickets to Plumpton Racecourse’s jump-racing season opener

Get ready to experience the excitement, adrenaline, and family fun of jump racing as Plumpton Racecourse kicks off its new National Hunt season on Sunday, September 21.

Set against the stunning South Downs, Plumpton’s Jump Season Opener is more than just a race meeting – it’s a full day of thrills, entertainment, and fun for all ages.

With six exciting races and a warm, welcoming atmosphere, it’s the perfect place to enjoy jump racing and panoramic views of all the action.

The excitement continues off the track with entertainment for everyone, including Nerf Battles, Zorb Balls, and the Equicizer – a horse simulator that lets you experience what it’s like to be a real jockey.

They'll be going over the sticks again at Plumpton on Sunday, September 21

Don’t miss the thrilling wall trampoline stunt show – and if you’re feeling brave you can even try it yourself! Plus, enjoy a games room, interactive activities, and plenty of food and drink options – all the ingredients for a great day out.

Early Bird tickets start from £16 and under 18s go free when accompanied by an adult. Discounts are available for groups of 6+ and there’s a variety of tickets and

packages to suit every racegoer. Book online at https://www.plumptonracecourse.co.uk or for hospitality enquiries and private bookings, call the office on 01273 890383.

Whether you’re a racing enthusiast or just looking for a unique day out, the Jump Season Opener promises an unforgettable day.

We’re giving one lucky sussexworld.co.uk reader the chance to win a pair of tickets to the fixture.

To enter, just answer this question: What name is given to a horse simulator?

Email your answer, plus your name, address and telephone number, to [email protected] by midday next Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Title your email PLUMPTON COMPETITION.

Ts and cs: The prize tickets must be used on 21 st September and cannot be redeemed on any other raceday or event at Plumpton Racecourse. One adult over 18 must be present on the day for this prize to be valid. Food and travel is not included – prize is as stated and any additional costs are payable by the winner. The prize cannot be exchanged for cash and is subject to availability. Normal National World competition rules also apply. The winner will be contacted shortly after the deadline.