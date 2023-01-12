World-class table tennis is coming to Crawley as England’s Commonwealth Games heroes play two crucial European qualifying matches at the K2.

England’s men, led by Birmingham 2022 gold medallists Liam Pitchford and Paul Drinkhall, will battle Serbia and France on two amazing evenings of top-class international sport on Thursday January 26 and Friday January 27.

Joining three-time Olympians Pitchford and Drinkhall in the England squad are three more Commonwealth Games medallists – Sam Walker, Tom Jarvis and David McBeath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will have to be on their mettle against two tough opponents, but England will be in good heart having started their qualifying campaign with a 3-2 win away to Serbia last month.

Paul Drinkhall

Advertisement Hide Ad

England will complete their campaign away to France on January 29th, with a top-two finish in the group ensuring direct qualification and a higher ranking at the European Championships in Sweden later this year.

England No 1 Pitchford is hoping that a passionate home crowd can make all the difference to England as they aim to reverse their narrow defeat at France’s hands at the World Championships last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m sure there’ll be a good crowd and there’ll be a buzz around it – I’m looking forward to it.

“A crowd helps a lot, especially when you’re playing team matches rather than individual. It can give us a few extra points and can turn matches around for us, and I enjoy playing in that environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Jarvis

You could be there courtside to see the high-octane action up close! We’re offering four family tickets (2 adults, 2 children) worth £25 each to lucky winners in our competition – to have a chance of winning, all you have is answer this question:

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was the score in England’s qualifying match away to Serbia?

Email your answer to [email protected] with the subject title Table Tennis at K2 competition by 3pm Friday, January 20 with your phone number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re not lucky enough to win, tickets are great value, at just £12.50 for adults and £8 for children - and kids go free if you buy a family ticket at £25! You can also save if you double up by buying tickets for both days. Head to www.tabletennisengland.co.uk/tickets for details.