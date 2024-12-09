Chichester travelled to promotion chasing Winchester for a cathedrals derby in rugby’s Regional 2 South Central – but came off second best and lost 49-14.

The Blues made eight changes to the team that narrowly lost to Guildford at home. Josh Carden, Dan Heriot and Joel Day came into the forwards, with Jack Goodin and Izzy Waqa in the backs and Riley Budding, Seamus McCormack and Josh Sauvaka on the bench.

With Storm Darragh sweeping the UK, Winchester did well to keep the match on by moving it from their waterlogged 1st XV pitch to ‘The Island’ behind the clubhouse.

At the pre-match lunch there was much discussion about the conditions and whether they would favour either team.

Rory Minton scoring - photo by Michael Clayden

Winchester kicked off, with conditions fairly benign at ground level. Chichester edged the first 15 minutes as both teams took time to work out what was and wasn’t possible on the soft pitch.

A long kick from Rory Minton crossed the try line and the clearance kick was received on halfway by Luca Fleming. The young winger advanced up the touchline before being halted 15m out by the Winchester defence.

The forwards arrived in support and the ball was moved forward with a couple of pick and goes and carried over the try line. The referee signalled that the ball had been held up and took play back for an infringement in the build-up.

The Blues tapped the ball and the forwards worked it across the pitch with more pick and goes, where Huw Binfield was on hand to dot down, converted by Minton.

Tom Whitehouse on the charge - photo by Mike Clayden

With their coaches vociferously demanding a response from the sidelines, Winchester upped the tempo and over the next 20 minutes kicked a penalty and scored three tries, one of which was converted.

Chichester defended valiantly but were unable to stop the opposition crossing the gain line, as they used their big men to carry the ball. With ball in hand Blues were able to pass the ball fluently but struggled to make much forward progress. It was 20-7 at half-time.

The start of the second half was a fairly even but scrappy affair until Chichester lost two players to the sin-bin in fairly quick succession. Having successfully defended the penalty from the first yellow card, Blues forwards were pushed back at the scrum from the second before the No8 picked up the ball and crashed over to score, for 25-7.

For the next fie minutes the Chichester defence held firm against Winchester’s big men but they were caught napping by a grubber kick that was gathered and dotted down by the full back.

Blues recovered the ball which was kicked forward for Joel Andrews and Jamie Kinninmont to chase. Winchester knocked the ball on at the breakdown and from the scrum Chichester moved the ball forward and crossed the line but it was held up.

Blues regained possession from the drop out and after a couple of carries from the forwards, Minton chipped over the top of Winchester’s defence, regathered the ball and dotted down to score, converted by Minton, 30-14.

In the remaining 18 minutes, Chichester had their moments but were still having to over commit in defence to stop Winchester’s big men. The opposition crossed the whitewash three more times, converting two of the tries to win 49-14.

A big shout out goes to the referee who travelled all the way from Cambridge, had a great game and kept play flowing in difficult conditions.

Although disappointed by the loss Chichester will be glad that the match wasn’t postponed.

Chichester: Carden, Barker, Brown, Heriot, Day, Binfield, Makasi, Whitehouse (capt.), Goodin, Minton, Waqa, Andrews, Stout, Fleming, Kinninmont, Budding, McCormack, Sauvaka.