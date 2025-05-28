Windy conditions no match for atmosphere at Eastbourne Mile Night
Hosted by Eastbourne Rovers AC, the annual event once again combined competitive running with a lively, community-focused atmosphere. Although the blustery conditions kept track records out of reach, there were still standout performances – and the energy around the venue stayed high throughout.
The overall men’s winner was Fintan Pearce of Eastbourne Rovers AC, running 4:31.74 in the U20 men’s category. The fastest woman on the night was Kathleen Law of Brighton & Hove AC, clocking 5:24.84 in the senior women’s category. With the course records surviving another year, the bonus for breaking them will now roll over to 2026.
Awards were presented at the end of the evening to athletes across a wide range of age groups, including veterans from 40 to 70+. If you had to head off before the presentations, organisers would love to hear from you to make sure your prize finds its way to you.
Category winners:
U20W – Kitty Morgan (HYAC) – 5:55.82
U20M – Fintan Pearce (Eastbourne Rovers AC) – 4:31.74
SENW – Kathleen Law (Brighton & Hove AC) – 5:24.84
SENM – Sean Moss (Worthing) – 4:42.01
W40 – Vicky Moynihan (Eastbourne Rovers AC) – 6:31.36
M40 – Alex Mogford (Woking) – 4:51.08
W50 – Marina Davies (Eastbourne Rovers AC) – 6:14.26
M50 – Saul Harris (Tunbridge Wells Harriers) – 5:54.86
W60 – Jackie White (Run Wednesdays) – 10:07.13
M60 – Andrew Noble (Folkestone RAC) – 5:38.11
W70 – Margaret Deighton (Tunbridge Wells Harriers) – 8:52.52
M70 – Richie Morrisey – 11:35.06
Next to the track, a live DJ kept spirits high and races well supported, while Flame Made Pizza proved a hit with spectators and competitors alike – selling out by the end of the night.
The event was made possible thanks to generous support from sponsors: Hastings Direct, Casio, Brewers Decorator Centres, Full Range Fitness, Run Wednesdays, Athletic Brewing Co, and Wave Active. Organisers expressed their appreciation for these companies’ commitment to grassroots sport.
With grassroots athletics under increasing pressure nationwide – from rising facility costs to limited funding – events like Eastbourne Mile Night rely on local backing to continue. Anyone interested in supporting future editions, either through sponsorship or other means, is warmly encouraged to get in touch.
With another successful event concluded, all eyes now turn to 2026 – and the challenge of those course records remains.