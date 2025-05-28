Windy conditions no match for atmosphere at Eastbourne Mile Night

Strong winds couldn’t dampen the atmosphere at Eastbourne Mile Night 2025, as runners from across the South East gathered at Eastbourne’s track for a packed evening of mile racing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Eastbourne Rovers AC, the annual event once again combined competitive running with a lively, community-focused atmosphere. Although the blustery conditions kept track records out of reach, there were still standout performances – and the energy around the venue stayed high throughout.

The overall men’s winner was Fintan Pearce of Eastbourne Rovers AC, running 4:31.74 in the U20 men’s category. The fastest woman on the night was Kathleen Law of Brighton & Hove AC, clocking 5:24.84 in the senior women’s category. With the course records surviving another year, the bonus for breaking them will now roll over to 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Awards were presented at the end of the evening to athletes across a wide range of age groups, including veterans from 40 to 70+. If you had to head off before the presentations, organisers would love to hear from you to make sure your prize finds its way to you.

Ant Anderson on his way to a sub 5

Category winners:

U20W – Kitty Morgan (HYAC) – 5:55.82

U20M – Fintan Pearce (Eastbourne Rovers AC) – 4:31.74

SENW – Kathleen Law (Brighton & Hove AC) – 5:24.84

Local legends finish the first heat side by side

SENM – Sean Moss (Worthing) – 4:42.01

W40 – Vicky Moynihan (Eastbourne Rovers AC) – 6:31.36

M40 – Alex Mogford (Woking) – 4:51.08

W50 – Marina Davies (Eastbourne Rovers AC) – 6:14.26

Eastbourne Rovers congratulate each other after a tough race

M50 – Saul Harris (Tunbridge Wells Harriers) – 5:54.86

W60 – Jackie White (Run Wednesdays) – 10:07.13

M60 – Andrew Noble (Folkestone RAC) – 5:38.11

W70 – Margaret Deighton (Tunbridge Wells Harriers) – 8:52.52

M70 – Richie Morrisey – 11:35.06

Next to the track, a live DJ kept spirits high and races well supported, while Flame Made Pizza proved a hit with spectators and competitors alike – selling out by the end of the night.

The event was made possible thanks to generous support from sponsors: Hastings Direct, Casio, Brewers Decorator Centres, Full Range Fitness, Run Wednesdays, Athletic Brewing Co, and Wave Active. Organisers expressed their appreciation for these companies’ commitment to grassroots sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With grassroots athletics under increasing pressure nationwide – from rising facility costs to limited funding – events like Eastbourne Mile Night rely on local backing to continue. Anyone interested in supporting future editions, either through sponsorship or other means, is warmly encouraged to get in touch.

With another successful event concluded, all eyes now turn to 2026 – and the challenge of those course records remains.