Wins for Bears and Bulls keep rivals at bay in West Sussex Bowls League

Wins for Worthing Pavilion Bears and Bulls in their latest West Sussex Bowls League matches on August 4 kept them first and second in Division One as the season entered its final month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bears stretched their advantage at the top to 20 points by gaining six from the home game against Crablands. The teams shared the four rinks, with the Bears winning on aggregate by 104 shots to 63.

Jeremy Simpson, Russ Doherty, Mick Patching and skip Mark Strong won 48-13, a total that included two sixes, two fives and two fours. Crablands never gave up, scoring a seven on the 19th end to boost their tally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Walker, Francis Fahey, Kevin Yeo and Richard Maton won 27-9, dropping only seven ends and restricting their opponents to a handful of singles and a couple of twos.

Pavilion Bears line up for their match at home to Crablands in the West Sussex Bowls League.

Nour Dissem, Dave Thomas, Paul Ward and John Frew lost 20-16. They were ahead twice but found themselves on the back foot after dropping 10 shots over five ends from the eighth.

Andy Peters, George Davey, Jamie Dunk and Simon Davey lost 21-13 despite going 6-0 up after five ends. They recovered from dropping a five on the 12th to retake the lead but then lost six ends in a row.

Next up for the Bears is a trip to Southbourne, who have taken the maximum 40 points from the past four fixtures on their artificial green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pavilion Bulls earned six points from their game at Pagham, sharing the rinks and winning 95-72 on aggregate.

George Rhodes, Ralf Kuhr, Tim Baldwin and skip Graham Morrey won 34-10. They led from start to finish and were boosted by a seven on the eighth end as well as a couple of fours in the second half.

Roger Dutton, Charlie Ward, Keith Wadhams and Derek Little won 19-12, having dominated the middle seven ends in which they scored 13 points without reply. Pagham won the last three but by then the die was cast.

Keith Lyons, Bill Muir, Barry Balchin and Ken Chapman lost 25-23. They were four up with four to play but dropped a five and a three. The single they conceded on the final end sealed their fate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Jones, Peter Tomley, Jonathan Gauntlett and Tony Beale lost 25-19. They were 10 down after four ends and 17-4 down after eight before a late rally added some respectability to the result.

Pavilion's prospects of retaining the Edward Rowland Memorial Trophy are still alive after the B-team of Jeremy Simpson, Russ Doherty, Paul Ward and Alan Vidler beat a team from the Downsman club 27-17 in their quarter-final. Vidler's men won seven of the first nine ends to build an advantage they never relinquished, although the visitors kept going until conceding defeat after 20 ends.

The dream of fielding both sides in the final was dashed when the A-team suffered an agonising defeat against Adastra at Hassocks. Colin Davey, Roger Dutton, Jamie Dunk and Simon Davey were 16-13 up after 12 ends and still led by a shot with three to play. Adastra took them all to win 22-19 and reach the semi-final.

Pavilion ladies are through to the semi-finals of the Gladys Rowland Memorial Trophy thanks to a red-hot display of bowling against Steyning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Gill Harrisson skipping Teresa McLaughlin at one, Sue Pearson at two and Kathy Byrnes at three, only 15 of the scheduled 21 ends were needed to defeat Joan Ford's rink of Jane Maker, Mary Cotton and Carol Fennell by 26 shots to three on a sultry morning.

Steyning had defeated A-teams from The Drive, Isle of Thorns and Buxted Park to reach the last eight and were expected to prove a stern test for Pavilion, who had themselves beat Crouch A, Peacehaven A and Lancing.

The hosts won the first five ends and were 11-3 up after 11. They dashed any hopes of a Steyning fightback by scoring five, three, three and four on the next four ends, at which point the visitors conceded defeat.Semi-finals of the Gladys Rowland are played at Burgess Hill, the club that runs the annual knockout competition, on August 17, when Pavilion ladies will face Shoreham.

Seven days after defeating Maltravers at home, Pavilion ladies travelled to Littlehampton on the hottest day of the year so far and registered another win in Division One of the GS&M League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having done well at home, Ann Button, the team captain, was unsure how Pavilion would go on the road but the ladies did her proud, winning both rinks to take the maximum six points for a second consecutive week.

She played three on Gill Harrisson's rink, after Julie Woods and Pam Duffield. The first eight ends of their game were closely contested. Then Pavilion won six in a row, which included two fives, to build a 17-shot advantage. Maltravers responded strongly, taking four of the last five ends and making the result 24-16 to the visitors.

Pat Edmonds, Lynn Down, Kathy Evans and skip Sue Gubbins recovered from dropping the first three ends of their game to win five of the next six. Maltravers took the lead twice more and were one up going to the 18th end, which Pavilion won with a two, securing the game 14-13. The overall aggregate was 38-29 to Pavilion.

In a friendly game of triples, Linda Carter, Sue Bryan and skip Teresa McLaughlin gave Pavilion a 25-14 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second away match, this time against Norfolk, the league leaders, was less successful. With several players unavailable and others pulling out at short notice, Pavilion suffered a heavy defeat by 50 shots to 14.

Ann Button was grateful to those who stepped up to ensure the match could be played. Norfolk earned all six points to avenge a similar defeat they suffered on a much faster green in the reverse fixture. Pavilion retained third place in the League with games in hand but Norfolk have stretched their lead at the top.

Pavilion's hopes of going one better than last season in the Brodie Tray suffered a blow against Tarring Priory on July 31.

On a green where the club's teams rarely do well, whatever the format, Pavilion gained only two of the 10 points on offer. They are still ahead in the title race but Southwick now have four games in hand and are only 10 points in arrears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Threatened thunderstorms never arrived on a sweltering afternoon. Neither did one of the visiting players, which caused a quick shuffle of the line-up.

Simon Ritter moved from the rink to the doubles, meaning the rink were two woods short on every end in their game.

Despite that handicap, Pam Duffield, Peter Tomley and skip Derek Little kept pace with Linda Harwood, Corben Allen, John Fairs and skip Roy Bland. There were never more than three shots separating the teams either way. After 16 ends the score was 13-13 and on the penultimate end Pavilion made their first three of the game. Priory took the 18th with a single but could not deny the visitors a 16-14 win.

Ritter and Bryan Bodicoat fought out an even closer contest against Derek Meechan and Steve Allen in the pairs. At halfway the visitors were 8-6 up, thanks to a four on the ninth, but the gap was never more than two shots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A single on the 17th gave Pavilion the lead for the eighth time and they were holding one after Ritter knocked one of his short woods onto the jack. Meechan removed it with a double wick and Allen drew two more to give the hosts a 14-12 win and their first points of the afternoon.

Jonathan Gauntlett's triple of Bill Muir and Phil Carter were 6-1 up after four ends, then dropped two threes to fall behind after 10. They regained the lead with a two on the 14th, which served only to spur on John Proffitt, Ray Bancroft and Nick Eager. They took the last four ends for an 18-13 victory.

Alan Cheeseman, Ralf Kuhr and David Berry also led after four ends of their game against Adrian Jackson, Steve Davis and Chris Ide. Five ends on the trot for the hosts put them 11-5 up before a couple of twos by Pavilion reduced the deficit to two shots. They were undone by a four on the 17th and eventually lost 19-13, making the aggregate result 65-54 to Priory.

Pavilion will need to win their four remaining matches to claim the Brodie Tray, starting with the home fixture against Goring Manor on August 9. Five days later, the visit to Southwick is likely to prove pivotal.