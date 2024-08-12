Witterings bowlers host men's tournament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Witterings Bowls Club held their annual Men’s Invitation tournament.

It was on a day with drizzle in the morning which gave way to a warm and sunny afternoon.

There were 11 visiting teams and one from Witterings. Each team, six in each group, played total of five matches of six ends, all very competitive.

The top team in each group played the final with the runners up in each group playing for 3rd and 4th position.

The Witterings team who came fourth in the club's men's invitation event | Submitted picture

Sussex Masonic beat Worthing Pavilion in the final. Third and fourth were Tarring Priory and Witterings respectively.

All contestants were well looked after during the day starting with bacon butties on arrival and a sumptuous barbeque organised by Bryan Smethurst before the finals were played in the afternoon.

Thanks go to all the helpers who made the day such a success.

Witterings 42, Sussex Masonic 60 Friendly

Dave Baker, Val Hooker, Chris Bruce (s) lost 15-20

Paul Cramp, Graham Kiddle, Fred Knotts (s) lost 12-21

Alan W, Graham Mason, Julie Mulligan (s) lost 15 -19

Witterings 59, Sutton 32 .Friendly

Graham Kiddle, Dave Buckton, Ros Hanbury (s) won 22-12

Kate Cramp, Chris Bruce, Dave Mill (s) draw 13-13

Paul Cramp, Debs Hogg, Ian Harper (s) won 24-7

A good win for Witterings in this friendly match.

Witterings 52, Pulborough 96. WSBL

Paul Chivers, Colin Carter, Bryan Smethurst, Mark White (s) lost 11-24

Will Stefanou, Graham Kiddle, Dave Mill, Ian Harper (s) lost 15-26

Stuart Hooker, Fred Knotts,David Gibbons, Gwilym Morgan (s) lost 16-20

Tom O’Donnell, Dave Buckton, Kevin Gibbs, Eric Shoyer (s) lost 10-26

Lost on all rinks 10 points to Pulborough.