Witterings host Ladies Day

The annual Ladies Invitation Tournament

The annual Ladies Invitation Tournament was held on Thursday, September 12 where a total of 12 teams played three sessions of eight ends in a bid to obtain the most points overall.

Afterwards the ladies were treated to a scrumptious cream tea and cakes which were presented on beautifully laid up tables by Val, Margaret, Diane, Carole, Kate, Jean, Chris & Sandy. Teas and coffees were served by the President (Fred), Chairman (Gwilym) and Stuart who were dressed in their finest bow ties and waistcoats.

The winners were Crablands B with 28.5 points, second were East Preston with 26.5 points and third were Pulborough with 25 points. Pulborough and Rogate drew with 25 points but Pulborough took third place on shot difference.

Witterings 96, Leicestershire Tourists 94

Witterings hosted their final touring side of the season and won over all by just 2 shots, a surprising result with so many matches.

A great friendly afternoon of bowling enjoyed by all.

A wardrobe malfunction by one the Leicestershire players saw the Witterings’ President (Fred) come to his rescue by shooting home and bringing back his extensive range of belts for him to choose from.

Paul Cramp, Colin Carter, David Gibbons, Allie Mill won 28-3

Jean Tadd, Doug Holden, Chris Bruce, Fred Knotts lost 17-21

Sandy Paton, Peter Lunn, Alan Sommerville, Kevin Gibbs lost 10-14

Kate Cramp, Stuart Hooker, Anne May, Dave Buckton lost 13-21

Diane Leach, Graham Kiddle, Paul Chivers, Ron Prior won 19-13

Bryony Jessiman, Bryan Smethurst, Eric Shoyer lost 9-22

Witterings 36, Aldingbourne 26 BML Div2

Doug Holden, Colin Carter, Chris Bruce (s) won 19-11

Graham Kiddle, Maureen Mulligan, Gwilym Morgan (s) won n17-15

6 points to Witterings.