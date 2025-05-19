Women’s Rugby World Cup visits Heath

Last Sunday, the Women’s Rugby World Cup (WRWC) trophy visited Whitemans Green.

To mark the occasion teams of girls across all ages - U12, U14, U16 - enjoyed a new version of non contact rugby called T1. Retaining key elements of the game like scrums, lineouts, kicking, and breakdowns, there is no tackling, emphasising fun, fitness and inclusion for all ages and abilities.

Girls from across a number of different Sussex Clubs including Burgess Hill, Crawley, Crowborough, East Sussex Barbarians, Lewes, Pulborough and Worthing joining the full Haywards Heath RFC Girls Squad to soak up the sunshine and test out their skills.

A fantastic morning of rugby was enjoyed by all with the star attraction being the Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy as excitement builds for a home tournament starting in August – an advantage that England’s Red Roses is hoping will boost their chances of success. All England matches will be screened live in the HHRFC Clubhouse.