BREAKING

World Darts Championship: Cross overcomes de Graaf to reach last 16

Rob Cross produced an impressive performance to reach the last 16 of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship for the third year in a row.
By Simon Newstead
Published 28th Dec 2023, 08:55 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 09:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The world number eight from St Leonards averaged 101.32 and hit ten 180s in a 4-2 third-round victory over Jeffrey de Graaf on Wednesday afternoon.

In round four, Cross will face the winner of Friday's match between ninth-ranked Jonny Clayton and Krzysztof Ratajski.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After edging a tight opening set against De Graaf 3-2, 2018 champion Cross swept through set two in straight legs at Alexandra Palace in London.

Most Popular
Rob Cross of England is congratulated by Jeremy de Graaf of the Netherlands after their match at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)Rob Cross of England is congratulated by Jeremy de Graaf of the Netherlands after their match at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Rob Cross of England is congratulated by Jeremy de Graaf of the Netherlands after their match at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Despite Cross landing a superb 148 checkout, Dutch-born Swedish player De Graaf – who knocked out another local star Ritchie Edhouse in round one – clinched set three in a deciding leg.

Cross took the next set 3-2 to restore his two-set advantage, and then averaged 106 in set five, but De Graaf claimed it 3-1 to trail 3-2 in sets.

The 33-year-old Cross averaged a sensational 113 to win the sixth set 3-1, however, and wrap up victory.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cross wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Happy to be into the next round. Jeffrey gave me a tough tie and now I need to find more levels. The fans were amazing today. On to the next one.”

Cross began his quest for glory with a 3-0 second-round triumph against French thrower Thibault Tricole last Thursday afternoon.

Related topics:TwitterSt LeonardsLondon