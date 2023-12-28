World Darts Championship: Cross overcomes de Graaf to reach last 16
The world number eight from St Leonards averaged 101.32 and hit ten 180s in a 4-2 third-round victory over Jeffrey de Graaf on Wednesday afternoon.
In round four, Cross will face the winner of Friday's match between ninth-ranked Jonny Clayton and Krzysztof Ratajski.
After edging a tight opening set against De Graaf 3-2, 2018 champion Cross swept through set two in straight legs at Alexandra Palace in London.
Despite Cross landing a superb 148 checkout, Dutch-born Swedish player De Graaf – who knocked out another local star Ritchie Edhouse in round one – clinched set three in a deciding leg.
Cross took the next set 3-2 to restore his two-set advantage, and then averaged 106 in set five, but De Graaf claimed it 3-1 to trail 3-2 in sets.
The 33-year-old Cross averaged a sensational 113 to win the sixth set 3-1, however, and wrap up victory.
Cross wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Happy to be into the next round. Jeffrey gave me a tough tie and now I need to find more levels. The fans were amazing today. On to the next one.”
Cross began his quest for glory with a 3-0 second-round triumph against French thrower Thibault Tricole last Thursday afternoon.