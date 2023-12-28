Rob Cross produced an impressive performance to reach the last 16 of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship for the third year in a row.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The world number eight from St Leonards averaged 101.32 and hit ten 180s in a 4-2 third-round victory over Jeffrey de Graaf on Wednesday afternoon.

In round four, Cross will face the winner of Friday's match between ninth-ranked Jonny Clayton and Krzysztof Ratajski.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After edging a tight opening set against De Graaf 3-2, 2018 champion Cross swept through set two in straight legs at Alexandra Palace in London.

Rob Cross of England is congratulated by Jeremy de Graaf of the Netherlands after their match at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Despite Cross landing a superb 148 checkout, Dutch-born Swedish player De Graaf – who knocked out another local star Ritchie Edhouse in round one – clinched set three in a deciding leg.

Cross took the next set 3-2 to restore his two-set advantage, and then averaged 106 in set five, but De Graaf claimed it 3-1 to trail 3-2 in sets.

The 33-year-old Cross averaged a sensational 113 to win the sixth set 3-1, however, and wrap up victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cross wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Happy to be into the next round. Jeffrey gave me a tough tie and now I need to find more levels. The fans were amazing today. On to the next one.”