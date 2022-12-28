The world number six from St Leonards triumphed by three sets to one in a tough second-round battle against Scott Williams last Friday afternoon.
Cross averaged 99.32, landed seven 180s and was successful with 11 of his 19 attempts at a double during an impressive victory at London's Alexandra Palace.
The champion of five years ago told the PDC: "This place will always be special to me, this is the holy grail.
"I think I dealt with the big moments well, but I probably put that down to experience.
"I feel good. I feel like I'm getting better and I'm enjoying it again."
Williams had averaged more than 100 in his first-round win over Ryan Joyce, so this always had the look of a difficult opening assignment for Cross.
But the runner-up at last month's Players Championship Finals underlined his credentials by coming through a high-quality encounter.
Although 66th-ranked Williams took the opening set, Cross reeled off the subsequent three in a match where all four sets went to a deciding fifth leg.
Cross is due to face last year's quarter-finalist Mervyn King, ranked 27th, in round three on Thursday (Dec 29) afternoon.
Televised live on Sky Sports, the World Darts Championship will continue until the winner is crowned next Tuesday night.