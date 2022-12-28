Rob Cross made a strong start to his bid for a second Cazoo World Darts Championship crown.

Rob Cross in action at the Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace | Picture: Kieran Cleeves - PDC

The world number six from St Leonards triumphed by three sets to one in a tough second-round battle against Scott Williams last Friday afternoon.

Cross averaged 99.32, landed seven 180s and was successful with 11 of his 19 attempts at a double during an impressive victory at London's Alexandra Palace.

The champion of five years ago told the PDC: "This place will always be special to me, this is the holy grail.

Rob Cross at the Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace

"I think I dealt with the big moments well, but I probably put that down to experience.

"I feel good. I feel like I'm getting better and I'm enjoying it again."

Williams had averaged more than 100 in his first-round win over Ryan Joyce, so this always had the look of a difficult opening assignment for Cross.

But the runner-up at last month's Players Championship Finals underlined his credentials by coming through a high-quality encounter.

Rob Cross in action at the Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace

Although 66th-ranked Williams took the opening set, Cross reeled off the subsequent three in a match where all four sets went to a deciding fifth leg.

Cross is due to face last year's quarter-finalist Mervyn King, ranked 27th, in round three on Thursday (Dec 29) afternoon.