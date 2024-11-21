Worth rugby boys reach national quarter-finals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worth School’s 1st XV rugby boys will fly the flag for Sussex in the last eight of the National Vase following an excellent 31-20 victory away to Maidstone Grammar School in yesterday’s area final.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boys performed superbly to claim a place in the national quarter-finals and to extend their sequence of results this academic year to 13 wins out of 13.

With a partisan crowd getting behind the hosts, Worth managed the game superbly, establishing a comfortable half-time advantage. A converted Maidstone Grammar School try late in the second half made the final score look closer than perhaps it was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draw for the last eight takes place on Monday, November 25, with the final taking place at Twickenham in the new year.

Action from Worth's win at Maidstone on Wednesday. Picture by Matthew Laird.

This is the furthest Worth has gone in this competition since the 2013-14 academic year when the school lost 28-27 in the quarter-finals to Exeter College who went on to reach the final at Twickenham.