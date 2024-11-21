Worth rugby boys reach national quarter-finals
The boys performed superbly to claim a place in the national quarter-finals and to extend their sequence of results this academic year to 13 wins out of 13.
With a partisan crowd getting behind the hosts, Worth managed the game superbly, establishing a comfortable half-time advantage. A converted Maidstone Grammar School try late in the second half made the final score look closer than perhaps it was.
The draw for the last eight takes place on Monday, November 25, with the final taking place at Twickenham in the new year.
This is the furthest Worth has gone in this competition since the 2013-14 academic year when the school lost 28-27 in the quarter-finals to Exeter College who went on to reach the final at Twickenham.