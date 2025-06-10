Worthing 10k and Junior Mile - 48 fantastic photos from town's big raceday

The sun was out on the seafront for the big race, which was complemented by the Junior Mile for younger runners.

Our gallery of photos by Eva Gilbert, Steven Farley and Alex Avery – on this page and those linked – captures the spirit of a great event, organised again by Runbase.

Worthing ace Jack Woods won in an impressive time of 30.51, 13 seconds ahead of runner-up Simon Heath from the Brighton Phoenix club. Marcus Shantry of Headington Road Runners was third, a further 10 seconds back.

Cassie Thorp of City of Portsmouth AC won the women’s race in 34.50, finishing just six seconds in front of second-placed Kate Drew. Emma Ingham of Kings College London was third woman home in 35.41.

In total 150 runners finished before the 40-minute mark was up.

