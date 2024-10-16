Worthing Amateur Boxing Club shines

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last Saturday (November 12), Worthing Amateur Boxing Club kicked off its first home show of the season in front of a packed crowd at the Charmandean Centre, Worthing.

With a packed card of 19 bouts taking place, clubs travelled from all over the southern counties and as far as Leicester to compete.

With ages ranging from 11 through to seniors, Worthing filled 10 of those slots coming away with seven wins. Worthing has recently this season had a revamp with another local club (previously coast 2 coast) merging and coming on board.

Worthing joint head coach Mike says: "For the last four years we have been growing at a rate that was really hard to manage. When the opportunity came for Harry and the coast2coast team to merge with us it made perfect sense."

Youth boxer Jack with opponent after a unanimous win

Joint Head Coach Harry agrees, stating: "All the coaches get on great and we have a buzzing gym which will only get busier and more successful."

Clint Chapman club chairman says: "Sessions run throughout the week, for beginners and recreational boxers leading to a pathway into the carded squad classes for juniors from 10 yrs up to seniors. The benefits of boxing is highly proven and getting kids off the computer, off the streets and into a safe environment is massive."

Worthing's next show is December 14, 5pm start at the Charmandean Centre.