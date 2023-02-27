Worthing Raiders beat Guernsey Raiders 59-12 in rugby’s National two east. Guernsey played their part in this entertaining game but in the end it was a comfortable win for the home side.

Worthing Raiders in possession and in control against Guernsey | Picture: Stephen Goodger - see more photos in the link higher up the report

Another five points mean Raiders stay in second place in the league. With Blackheath still odds-on favourites for promotion there is still plenty to play for over the final six games.

It was pleasing to see a much lower penalty count and no yellow cards against Raiders, something they have been working on at training.

MoM was Will Hoare for an excellent performance at open side and mention must be made of Matt McLean’s contribution of 29 points for the team.

Thanks as always was given for the tremendous support from the Roundstone Lane crowd.

This week Raiders are back on the road with a visit to Henley.

Againt Guernsey, injury and illness forced Raiders to make four changes to the squad who’d won at Old Albanian.

Jack Doorey-Palmer, Fraser Bruce, Rob Ure and Harrison Sims were all missing. Taking their places were Tom Young, Harry Nelson, Zach Carr and Tom Bowen.

The side still looked very strong and it was hoped that the good run of form shown by Raiders since the Christmas break could be extended against the visitors.

There was a cold, northerly wind blowing as a crowd of 500-plus took their places.

The home side opened their account after six minutes when, following a scrum the ball was passed with speed and accuracy across the backs, leading to McLean scoring the first try. The conversion was unsuccessful.

After 13 minutes, following a scrum, the home side moved the ball to Curtis Barnes on the left wing and when the attack was held up the ball was moved with slick passing back across the field to the right where McLean touched down for his second try. He added the extras to extend the lead to 12-0.

Guernsey were having plenty of possession and looked dangerous when attacking, and a few minutes later they scored a converted try to close the gap to 12-7.

Frank Taggart was replaced by Zach Carr after taking a ‘stinger’ to the shoulder.

The home side almost scored again when, after several phases, a long pass out to Bowen gave him the chance to sprint towards the corner; however the Guernsey defence just enough to bring him down.

In the last phase of the half the home side took complete control. After kicking a penalty into touch the home side built a multi-phase attack which stretched the defence. Another penalty was awarded to Raiders and skipper, Liam Perkins tapped it to himself and ploughed over the line to register – 17-7.

From the restart Will Hoare rose high to collect the ball under pressure from the visitors. He made good ground forward, immediately putting Guernsey on the back foot.

As he was tackled he managed to offload and it found its way into Bowen’s hands, who was off down the right wing at pace. When the defence closed in he passed to Jack Forrest who beat several attempted tackles before scoring the bonus point try under the posts. McLean’s conversion made it 24-7.

Bowen again sprinted down the right wing before sending a long pass infield to MMcLean who neatly stepped past a couple of defenders to complete his hat-trick. His conversion brought the half to a close with Worthing 31-7 up.

Harry Nelson and Will Rigelsford replaced Bowen and Iago Davies.

With only a minute played the home side were awarded a penalty, which they kicked to touch only 15 metres from the Guernsey try line.

They set up a driving maul from the lineout and the ball was released into the backs. A neat, inside pass found Barnes cutting a great line from the blind side wing to score unopposed. McLean converted to extend the lead to 38-7.

Guernsey had a good period of possession and were able to exert pressure on the home defence for several minutes. The Raiders’ defence held up well and Hoare won a penalty at a ruck which lifted the pressure.

The visitors came straight back and scored an unconverted try to close the gap to 38-12.

Dan Sargent and Liam Perkins were replaced by Frank Taggart and Caleb Ashworth. From the restart the hosts were soon in possession and attacking deep in Guernsey territory

Hoare almost scored to round off a good handling move but lost the ball in the tackle as he crossed.

Eventually from a line out a little over 20m from the visitors’ try line the ball was again moved at pace across the backs until Jack Forrest burst through a couple of tackles to score under the posts. Another conversion from McLean meant it was 45-12 .

Tom Young replaced Elliott Luke and Davies re-joined the game replacing Forrest.

Having created a good, attacking position from a kick to the corner Worthing scored try number eight from a catch and drive, Harry Browne awarded the try. McLean converted - 52-12.

There was still time for one more well executed try from the home side.

From a scrum the ball moved across the back line to Barnes, who set off up the touchline before passing inside to Harry Nelson, who released a neat switch pass to Tom Derrick who sprinted away to complete the scoring with the ninth try for the Raiders.

McLean added the two points to bring the final score to 59-12 which brought the game to a close.

Referee: Simon Waite

Attendance: 511

Scorers: Tries: McLean (3), Perkins, Barnes, Forrest (2), Browne, Derrick. Cons: McLean (7)

Team: Ethan Clarke 2. Elliott Luke 3. Dan Sargent 4. Jack Lake 5. Harry Browne 6. Liam Perkins – Captain 7. Will Hoare 8. Frank Taggart 9. Iago Davies 10. Sam Evans 11. Curtis Barnes 12. Jack Forrest 13. Tom Derrick 14. Tom Bowen 15. Matt McLean. Bench: 16. Tom Young 18. Caleb Ashworth 20. Harry Nelson 22. Will Rigelsford 24. Zach Carr.