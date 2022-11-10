The club organised a charity competition with teams from local businesses, as well as a curry supper to make a fun night of it.

Auds Stapleton, fundraising partnership officer, said: “This is an amazing amount of money and will go to our Ashdown Centre, which provides respite care for families with children and young adults who have learning disabilities and other complex needs. Tarring Priory are good friends to Guild Care and we very much value their continued support.”