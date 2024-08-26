Worthing Pavilion bowler saves the best til last
After the home match for Pavilion Bears against Tarring Priory, Bennie Bennett, the club's president, paid tribute to John's tremendous work at Pavilion on and off the greens and presented him with a £100 shopping voucher in appreciation.
Since joining the club more than 30 years ago, John has served spells as playing director and team manager as well as winning umpteen matches and club competitions.
This month he was among the Pavilion players who reached the quarter-finals of the Bowls England Two Fours championship at Leamington Spa, an achievement he said was beyond his wildest dreams.
John and his wife, Bridget, are moving to Verwood in Dorset to start a new chapter in their lives.
