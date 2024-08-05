Worthing Pavilion bowlers earn place at national championship finals

A team from Worthing Pavilion booked their place at the Bowls England national finals by winning a round-of-16 match in the Men's Club Two Fours knockout championship on Saturday, August 3.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game was played on a neutral green at Croydon, with Pavilion's eight bowlers victorious on both rinks against a team from the VCD club, based in Crayford, north Kent, to ensure a visit to Leamington Spa later this month.

Andy Smalldridge's rink of Simon Davey, Richard Maton and Garry Olver quickly recovered from dropping the first end to VCD, scoring three consecutive singles to go 3-1 up. They lost the fifth to another single but a five followed by a two gave them an eight-shot advantage. VCD gradually narrowed the deficit to a single shot after 14 ends. Pavilion held their nerve to take three of the last four and register a 16-12 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Strong's rink of Dave Richardson, Mick Patching and John Frew started with a three. VCD levelled after three to set the tone for a game that was closely contested throughout. Pavilion were five up after seven, then dropped the next four ends to stand 11-11 after 11. Strong's rink took four of the next six to close out the match. VCD conceded after 17 ends with Pavilion 16-13 up, making the aggregate result 32-25.

Pavilion's eight bowlers before the game against VCD in the Men's Club Two Fours championship.

Before defeating VCD, Pavilion battled through four rounds against Sussex opponents, then beat Chipstead, the Surrey representatives.

The Club Two Fours started in early May with more than 700 entrants from Cornwall to Northumberland. Pavilion's quarter-final opponents at Leamington on August 23 will be either Welford-on-Avon from Warwickshire or Barnwood from Gloucestershire.