Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club charity match raises £1,500 for St Barnabas House hospice

​A charity match at Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club has raised more than £1,500 for hospice care at St Barnabas House.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mark Strong, club chairman, welcomed a touring party from the Dennyside Bowling Association led by its president, Mark Cohen, on on Monday, September 11.

Dennyside's 24 players triumphed by 108 shots to 95 but the club said the real winner was St Barnabas House, which has been providing care in Worthing for 50 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the match, Ellie Beadell, community fundraiser for the charity, gave a short talk on the hospice's work.

Ellie Beadell from St Barnabas House hospice with Mark Cohen, left, and Richard Krupa at Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club

A table collection, raffle and predict-the-score contest yielded £1,401, which was topped up by Dennyside to £1,500. Well-filled charity jars further boosted the day's takings.