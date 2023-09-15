BREAKING
Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club charity match raises £1,500 for St Barnabas House hospice

​A charity match at Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club has raised more than £1,500 for hospice care at St Barnabas House.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 15th Sep 2023, 09:54 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 09:58 BST
Mark Strong, club chairman, welcomed a touring party from the Dennyside Bowling Association led by its president, Mark Cohen, on on Monday, September 11.

Dennyside's 24 players triumphed by 108 shots to 95 but the club said the real winner was St Barnabas House, which has been providing care in Worthing for 50 years.

After the match, Ellie Beadell, community fundraiser for the charity, gave a short talk on the hospice's work.

Ellie Beadell from St Barnabas House hospice with Mark Cohen, left, and Richard Krupa at Worthing Pavilion Bowling ClubEllie Beadell from St Barnabas House hospice with Mark Cohen, left, and Richard Krupa at Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club
Ellie Beadell from St Barnabas House hospice with Mark Cohen, left, and Richard Krupa at Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club

A table collection, raffle and predict-the-score contest yielded £1,401, which was topped up by Dennyside to £1,500. Well-filled charity jars further boosted the day's takings.

Richard Krupa, captain for the day, presented the cheque and thanked St Barnabas for all the wonderful care they give to people with life-limiting illnesses.

