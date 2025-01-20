Worthing Pavilion defeat bowlers from Steyning and Rottingdean

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club enjoyed a clean sweep in their mixed friendly against a visiting team from Steyning, winning 97-42 on aggregate.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The host club reaped the benefit of having six indoor rinks as well as two turf greens, allowing year-round play whatever the weather. Steyning's season runs from April through to the end of September, though they play occasional fixtures during the winter, including an annual trip to Pavilion.

Top rink in the latest encounter went to Bryan Bodicoat, John Bartholomew and skip Dennis Dixon. They won by 28-6, taking 12 of the 18 ends and restricting Steyning to only singles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Di Bartholomew, Peter Tomley and skip Richard Krupa lost an early advantage in their game when conceding a six to Steyning on the fifth end but enjoyed a 30-18 win.

Tell us your club news.

Ted Jessep, Chris Byrnes and skip David Berry were only one shot ahead at halfway, but eventually won 21-10.

Alan Fryar, Kathy Byrnes and skip John Winkley completed the whitewash, winning 18-8.

Two days later Pavilion hosted a mixed friendly against a team of 12 from Rottingdean, who during the winter play on Denton Island's indoor rinks at Newhaven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Krupa's rink of Helen Beale, Chris Cheeseman and Tony Stevens were the big winners against Rottingdean, taking 14 of the 21 ends as they registered a 34-9 victory.

David Berry's rink of Alan Banks, Dennis Allen and Peter Tomley needed an early four to break clear in their game and went on to a 30-13 win.

Keith Lyons, Alan Cheeseman, Terry Edmondson and skip Barrie Evans trailed 8-1 after six ends of the third game and Rottingdean won 28-18.

Worthing Pavilion are keen to attract new members, from beginners to national-standard bowlers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Social events are run in the spacious lounge throughout the year, including bingo sessions, race nights and music evenings. Venue 5, the award-winning sports bar, welcomes the public seven days a week.