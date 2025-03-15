Worthing Pavilion ladies have two chances left in tough indoor bowls season

Worthing Pavilion ladies are still seeking their second victory of the indoor season in the Sussex county bowls league and now have only two more chances after defeat in their latest game against Worthing IBC.

The hosts won on four of the five rinks and by an aggregate of 102 shots to 62, although Pavilion at least had the satisfaction of securing two of the 12 points available.

Those were claimed by Jacky Pearson's rink of Carol Tillett, Liz Groves and Helen Beale, who scored a four and a three in the first three ends to build an advantage they never looked likely to relinquish. Four singles from the last five ends helped give Pavilion an 18-10 win against Michelle Slater's rink.

Chris Cheeseman, Angela Wood, Ann Button and skip Linda Farley were 12-0 down after five of the 18 ends in their game.

They responded well to make the score 15-11 with four to play but the five they dropped on the penultimate end dashed their hopes. Sheila Broad skipped Worthing to a 22-12 win.

Esme Clough's rink of Sandy Ward, Elizabeth Haynes and Mary Stemp moved into an early 5-2 lead against Denise Latter's rink.

Pavilion's momentum was halted when they dropped a five on the sixth end. Although they scored a five themselves on the 14th, by then the die was cast, with Worthing winning 25-14.

Ange Gatland, Rosemary Lewer, Sue Manning and skip Gill Harrisson took the first end against Wendy Davies's rink but dropped 11 of the next 13 to trail 18-3. Pavilion kept going, taking three of the last four ends in a 19-7 defeat.

Julie Woods, Heather Atkinson, Kathy Byrnes and skip June Lewis also finished strongly. After scoring only five shots in the first 14 ends they notched three two, although by then Cynthia Goodall's rink were well on the way to a 26-11 victory.

Pavilion's next match is on March 26, at home to Grattons, before their indoor season finishes on April 1 with a trip to Southwick to face Adur, the runaway league leaders.